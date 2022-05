AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - 90s and 100s on tap for Memorial day weekend. Highs reach for the 90s Friday and then record heat for Saturday. A few virga showers will develop in New Mexico and the Western Panhandles today which will cause erratic wind gusts. There is a marginal risk for a severe storm or two to develop Saturday afternoon during the peak of daytime heating. These storms will be brief but could be capable of large hail and damaging winds as they exit the SE Texas Panhandle. Aside from the slim storm chance tomorrow, make sure you are staying hydrated this holiday weekend especially if you plan on doing any festivities outside.

