In looking back at Everton’s disappointing 2021/22 season the headlines are probably made off the pitch more than on it. David Unsworth, after nine years of coaching association with the Under 23s, left his post as Academy Director & Head coach in April, less than two months after the appointment of new Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell. The subsequent announcement that there were to be two roles advertised, effectively splitting Unsworth’s old duties probably suggests that the singular role, or the fulfillment of that role, was not particularly conducive to bringing through local talent to the First Team set up. Thelwell’s own experience as Academy head and Under-18s coach at Wolves likely made up his mind.

