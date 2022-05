Evanston residents looking to catch a tan or dip their toes in Lake Michigan are in luck — the city announced it will open its beaches for the season on Saturday. Open until Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 5 this year, all six beaches across the city are now free to enter for Evanston residents. Last summer, the city instituted three free weekly beach days after residents raised concerns about equitable access to public space, planning to shift to free resident access long term.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO