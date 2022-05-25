ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Cody Ceci: Supplies helper

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ceci logged an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Optioned to Triple-A

Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Alvarado's control issues finally reached a tipping point for the Phillies, so he'll exit the active roster to clear space for Friday's starter Bailey Falter. Alvarado's 15.4 percent walk rate is actually a notable improvement on his 18.7 percent mark from last year, but it's still nowhere near good enough and contributed heavily to his 7.62 ERA. His stuff is good enough that he could add to his 20 career saves at some point down the line if he could just figure out his command, but it doesn't look like such an improvement is coming any time soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Progress lacking

Ward (shoulder) will be unable to play in the outfield until at least Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward has been out of the lineup for the last five games, but the team is resistant to putting him on the injured list because he is capable of pinch-hitting. The primary issue is Ward's fit in the lineup while he cannot play defense, as Shohei Ohtani occupies the designated hitter role. Per Sam Blum of The Athletic, Ward did not make progress Thursday and is not currently throwing in any capacity.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Exits game early

Suzuki (head) was forced to leave Saturday's contest versus the Blue Jays early, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Suzuki was struck in the head with a warm up pitch, shaking him up and causing him to have to be helped down the dugout steps on his way out. Max Stassi replaced him behind the plate and more information on the 38-year-old will likely be available after the game.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 7

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Heat. Smart continues to deal with a bothersome ankle injury, though he played 40 minutes in the Game 6 loss and posted 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. It seems likely that he'll be available in the do-or-die situation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Exits with back stiffness

Ohtani exited Thursday's game against the Blue Jays due to back stiffness, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Ohtani was yanked in the eighth inning as Taylor Ward (shoulder) hit in his place. After the game, manager Joe Maddon suggested the injury wasn't serious and noted Ohtani could be in the lineup Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Remains on bench

Estrada isn't starting Saturday against the Reds. Estrada will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after recently drawing nine consecutive starts. Donovan Walton is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros for unspecified reasons. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start in left field and bat leadoff Friday, but he's now absent from Seattle's lineup. It's unclear if Winker is dealing with an injury, but the team should update his status in the near future. Adam Frazier is moving out to left field while Sam Haggerty starts at second base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with tight back

Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Guardians with lower-back tightness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Eric Haase pinch-hit for Cabrera in the eighth inning. As long as Cabrera's injury doesn't turn out to be anything worse than tightness, he should be back in the lineup within a few days.
CLEVELAND, OH

