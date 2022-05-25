ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Lemos Feed and Pet Supply celebrates 50 years

By KSBY Staff
 4 days ago
Lemos Feed and Pet Supply is celebrating it's 50 year anniversary.

All of May, the food supply store has been offering daily specials to its customers and their pets.

Mike Lemos is the owner of the supply business, and he was just 22 years old when he opened the store back in 1972.

"I had hair back then, it was dark. And here we are today, and I am totally blessed. It's been quite a ride," said Lemos.

The original location was on Los Berros Rd., in Arroyo Grande.

So far, there are 14 different locations across the Central Coast, and Lemos gives credit to his staff members for the quality they have been able to maintain for 50 years.

