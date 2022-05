Melbourne City and Western United will do battle on Saturday for the right to call themselves the champions of Australia. First against third, the finals have built to a crescendo pitting two of the best teams in the country against each other. It's a historic milestone, just the second time that the A-League Men has thrown up a derby Grand Final; Newcastle Jets' triumph over Central Coast Mariners in an F3 Derby decider in 2008 is the only other occasion when nemeses have collided on the final day of the season.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO