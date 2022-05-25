ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde 10-Year-Old Was Shot as She Called 911, Grandmother Says

By Sean Piccoli
 4 days ago
On Tuesday morning, Texas fourth-grader Amerie Jo Garza, 10, beamed for a picture as she held up a colorful school certificate naming her to the honor roll at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Taken at around 10 a.m., it was the last picture of her alive, her grandmother, Berlinda...

Uvalde Gunman Spent 12 Minutes Firing Shots Outside School Before Entering

Police outlined a new timeline for the school shooting in Uvalde in which 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos spent 12 minutes firing shots outside Robb Elementary School prior to entering the building. Victor Escalon, a regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, sketched the series of events: After shooting his grandmother, Ramos drove her truck and crashed it into a ditch at 11:28 am. He started shooting at people at a funeral home across the street from Robb Elementary, causing someone to call 911 at 11:30. Ramos then climbed an 8-foot chain-link fence to get onto the school grounds and began firing shots before freely walking inside at 11:40. Police arrived at the school at 11:44 and engaged in gunfire with Ramos, who barricaded himself inside a classroom. A Border Patrol unit entered the school around 12:40 p.m. and killed Ramos. Escalon clarified that nobody met Ramos as he entered the building, saying that previous reports that an armed school officer had confronted him were incorrect. He could not explain why no officers responded during the 12 minutes Ramos spent outside the school and said the question is under investigation.
DOJ Launches Review of Uvalde Police Response to School Shooting

The Justice Department announced Sunday it will conduct a review of the police response to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, promising a “fair, transparent, and independent” review of how law enforcement responded to the shooter at Robb Elementary School. “The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” a spokesman said in a statement. “The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.” The city’s school district police department has been widely criticized for waiting to confront the gunman inside the school, allowing him time to commit the massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The department said it would release its findings in a report once it was finished.
Police Stayed Outside as Uvalde Killer Stormed School, Witnesses Tell AP

Police remained outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as Salvador Ramos murdered 19 students and two teachers in a single classroom on Tuesday, witnesses told the Associated Press on Wednesday. Javier Cazares, whose daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, told the wire that officers were still gathered outside the building when he arrived there after hearing about the shooting. Another witness, who saw Ramos crash his truck near the school and shoot at two people outside a neighboring funeral home, said women were yelling at officers to “go in there! Go in there!” While police have given conflicting timelines, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety said at one point that 40 minutes to an hour passed between when Ramos first shot at a school safety officer—who may or may not have fired back—and then fired on two arriving Uvalde police officers who were outside the building, and when Ramos was finally shot by a tactical team.
My Mom Was Murdered at Sandy Hook—Why Is This Still Happening?

I’ll be honest. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to share my story, it is so painful and retraumatizing. I remain almost a decade later hurt, angry, and exhausted. Everything about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, reminds me of the day in December 2012 when my mother, Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, the principal at Sandy Hook Elementary School, was murdered while protecting her students and faculty.
Donors Raise $2.5 Million for Orphaned Children of Uvalde Victim Irma Garcia

Donors have rallied together to raise more than $2.5 million via GoFundMe for the family of Irma Garcia, the Robb Elementary School teacher who was killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and whose husband, Joe, died just two days later. “Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister, a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody,” wrote her cousin Debra Austin, who organized the fundraiser. Joe reportedly died from a “medical emergency” after he visited his late wife’s memorial. “I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” Austin said.
‘We Know Everybody’: Uvalde Justice of the Peace Called to ID School Shooting Victims

The rural Texas town of Uvalde doesn’t have its own medical examiner, so it fell to a local Justice of the Peace to identify the 19 children and two adults massacred in a school shooting Tuesday. Eulalio Diaz worked into the night as families anxiously waited and provided DNA samples to establish if their kids were among the dead. “Some of the children were not in good shape,” Diaz told the El Paso Times. He estimated it would take around 48 hours for the bodies to be released, adding that he faced the “tough” task of typing up 21 death certificates. “We know everybody,” Diaz said, referring to himself and his own school-age children. “We know children who were there. As soon as we heard about the shooter, we were also fielding calls from our families.” Diaz also questioned how a local 18-year-old, who was too young to legally buy cigarettes or alcohol, could purchase two AR-15s.
'I am going to shoot an elementary school', Uvalde suspect posted on Facebook before shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have emerged about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24. The suspect posted on Facebook 30 minutes before the massacre, according to the governor. The Facebook posts were the only forewarning of the tragedy, according to Abbott, who added the gunman had no history of mental illness. The suspect, who was killed by law enforcement officials, also shot his grandmother in the face, according to Abbott. The gunman posted:"I am going to shoot my grandmother" "I shot my grandmother.""I am going to shoot an elementary school."New...
Uvalde Shooter’s Mom Says She Had an ‘Uneasy Feeling’

The mother of the teenager accused of gunning down 19 children and two adults in a school shooting Tuesday says her son is “not a monster,” even though he could “be aggressive.” Adriana Reyes, whose son allegedly carried out the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, after legally purchasing rifles and ammunition in the days after his eighteenth birthday, said in an interview with ABC News that she “had an uneasy feeling sometimes” and acknowledged that her son was at times aggressive if he “got really mad.” “We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others,” Reyes said. She repeatedly expressed sympathy for the children killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School and their grieving families. In addition to the 21 dead, 17 people were wounded in the shooting spree, including three law enforcement officers and the gunman’s own grandmother.
‘You’ll See’: Cops Reveal More Chilling Posts From Uvalde Gunman

Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos discussed buying a gun and shooting up a school on social media months before the Robb Elementary massacre, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Friday. Last September he asked his sister, who The Daily Beast has confirmed is in the Navy, to buy him a gun in September last year. “She flatly refused,” McCraw said. On Feb. 28, he had a private Instagram chat with others in which there was talk of Ramos potentially being a school shooter, McGraw said. Three days later, in an Instagram chat with four others, he said he wanted to buy a gun. On March 3, someone in another group chat wrote to Ramos, “word on the street is you were buying a gun” to which he replied “just bought something rn [right now].” On March 14 he posted “10 more days,” which prompted one person to ask if was “gonna shoot up school or something?” Ramos replied, “No and stop asking dumb questions and you’ll see.” McCraw admitted Friday that cops should have stormed the classroom sooner but he also noted the social media red flags. “Ideally, we would have been able to identify this guy as a suspect and prevent him from attacking before the 24th,” he said.
Texas Guv Greg Abbott Booed as He Visits Uvalde School

As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived at Robb Elementary School, the site of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, some members of a gathered crowd began booing and heckling the politician. Abbott traveled to the site to meet with President Biden, who was also visiting. Videos circulating on Twitter show members of the crowd booing Abbott as he wheels himself past the school sign, with Newsweek reporting that one man can be heard saying, “We need change, governor” as other onlookers give him a thumbs down. According to Reuters, a man can be heard yelling, “Shame on you, Abbott!” in one of the videos. The governor has faced criticism for loosening Texas gun regulations in the years prior to the massacre in Uvalde. On Thursday, he pulled out of the NRA’s convention in Houston that took place this weekend.
‘We Went Through the Same Thing’: Oxford High Students Stage Walkout in Tribute to Uvalde Victims

Students at Oxford High School in Michigan, where four teenagers were shot and killed in November, staged a walkout Thursday after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. The protest began around noon and the students marched through campus to the football field; the students were reportedly protesting a lack of gun safety laws. On the field, the students formed an O, seemingly for Oxford, and then a U for Uvalde. “It meant a lot to me because of the shooting that happened. We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it,” sophomore Andrew Scholtz told The Detroit News.
Cops Call BS on Pro-Gun Uvalde Rep’s Wild Claim About Gunman

The pro-gun Republican congressman representing Uvalde, who has come under fire this week for dodging questions on gun control and for previously boasting about opposing gun legislation, claimed on Friday morning that he had received “new information” that school shooter Salvador Ramos was arrested four years ago for threatening to shoot up a school.
Selfless Texas teachers died shielding their students

(Reuters) - For Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, teaching fourth graders at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was one of the joys of their lives, a vocation dedicated to educating children and keeping them out of harm's way. Relatives briefed by police said Garcia and Mireles died on Tuesday trying...
