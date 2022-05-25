Metro school districts upping security after Texas school shooting

GEORGIA — Local districts are beefing up their security presences due to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

The Gwinnett Police Department expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and said they would partner with the Gwinnett County Public School System to ensure everyone’s safety.

“In response to this tragic event, tomorrow we will be working with our partners at the GCPS School Police Department to conduct extra patrols and provide a high visibility presence at all schools within Gwinnett County,” the department said. “While there are no known threats to any school in Gwinnett, our officers will be on hand for the safety and comfort of our residents.”

Fulton County Public Schools are also providing extra detail for the last two days of the school year.

“For our Fulton families, in the remaining two days of the school year, the Fulton County Police Department, campus security associates, and administrators will be vigilant and aware of the safety concerns our community will have in the wake of this tragedy,” the district wrote via Facebook.

District staff will be on hand for students to talk about their feelings and seek counsel from school administrators, teachers, or trusted adults.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Cherokee County, where the school district has asked local police and the county sheriff’s office to assist school resource police officers.

“We partner with them just to do the extra patrols, keep a look at the schools and surrounding areas, and just report any suspicious activities that we may see. To be honest, we can’t do it alone, we need the communities help. They got more eyes on schools and the surrounding neighborhoods than we do.” said Canton Police Officer Pacer Cordry.

Cordry said they enhanced patrols would continue until the end of the school year Friday, at elementary, middle and high schools.

He encouraged parents and students to report any on line threats to police.

“If they see anything suspicious, make sure they report it.” Cordry said.

The Cherokee County School District sent out a message to parents, saying that extra security measures at schools would include more police patrols, vigilance in visitor admissions, and frequent staff checks to make sure exterior doors in school buildings are locked.

Parents and county residents said they were pleased to see the added security measures.

“I’m grateful for our police and just the fact, that their are beefing that up. Just to be on the safe side.” said resident Philip Young.

Many children in metro Atlanta have been shaken by the elementary school massacre in Texas that left 19 children and two teacher dead.

“I have a little sister who is ten years old. It breaks her heart and she is very upset. She’s like, why would someone do that.” said former high school student Ashley Bible.

Atlanta Public Schools says they are also enhancing safety measures through the end of the school year on Thursday.

A district spokesperson says there will be additional patrols by APS police and Atlanta police. All exterior doors are going to be locked and movement inside the buildings that is not necessary will be limited. Exterior windows will also be blocked.

City of South Fulton police officers are also providing a higher presence of officers alongside Fulton County Schools Police Department.

The Polk County Police Department says they are working with the Polk County School Police will be increasing their presence at schools in the coming days.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies say they will also be increasing patrols at schools throughout the county on Wednesday.

Multiple state officials have weighed in on the shooting.

Gov. Brian Kemp said he is heartbroken and lifting the Uvalde community up in prayer.

