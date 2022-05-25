Sudzin Country

Join us for live performances under the shade trees at Townsend Park, with a food and beer vendor each night!. Join us for live performances under the shade trees at Townsend Park, with a food and beer vendor each night!. Bring your chairs and blankets to relax in the park.
The Playground Program is for children ages 6 to 12 and his held at two different parks each week between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day. Kids enjoy outdoor sports and games and a variety of other activities throughout the summer.
Townsend Park's Small Fry Scramble is a non-competitive FUN run for children ages 12 and under. Ages 12 and under will have the option to run a half-mile, one-mile, or two-mile course, collecting stickers along the route!
Id dinner time is stressful, join us for new ideas to simplify your dinner routine! Bring your favorite "go-to" recipe to share with the group! We will discuss recipes that work for us, and tips and tricks we use to get dinner on the table.
PA State Game Warden, Mike Papinchack, and Murrysville volunteer Sue Miller will share details about these playful animals, and will discuss our resident Purple Martins that migrate from BRAZIL!.
Jody Adams, Certified Professional Organizer and owner of In Its Place, can help you start the process of decluttering, decision making, and downsizing so you can make the move with more confidence and less stress.
