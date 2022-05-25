Smart Movie Show

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Channels Barbie In Pink Balenciaga Boot Leggings & Cropped Hoodie: Photos

Kim Kardashian was a Barbie doll in her latest look! The reality star, 41, rocked the design house’s skintight pink pant-leggings along with a matching cropped logo hoodie in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 29 in the images published by the DailyMail. Of course, her bleach blonde hair — which she’s still rocking from the Met Gala earlier this month as part of a Marilyn Monroe look — added to the Barbie vibe of the look. She accessorized with a matching pink Hourglass handbag from the label, worth $2200, and 90s-inspired silver sunglasses.
