Smart Movie Show

Kim Kardashian was a Barbie doll in her latest look! The reality star, 41, rocked the design house’s skintight pink pant-leggings along with a matching cropped logo hoodie in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 29 in the images published by the DailyMail. Of course, her bleach blonde hair — which she’s still rocking from the Met Gala earlier this month as part of a Marilyn Monroe look — added to the Barbie vibe of the look. She accessorized with a matching pink Hourglass handbag from the label, worth $2200, and 90s-inspired silver sunglasses.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO