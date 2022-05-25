Woman hospitalized after stabbing, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:20 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Jensen and Clovis avenues for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to her chest on a canal bank.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to have her injuries treated.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the woman had been stabbed by a homeless man.

The motive for the incident is still unknown, but officials say they believe the woman knows the man who stabbed her.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.