ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AG Leslie Rutledge tops crowded field for Republican nod in Arkansas lieutenant governor’s race

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZ7LI_0fpSdELu00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was able to separate from a pack of other Republican candidates to take the party’s nomination in the race to be the state’s next lieutenant governor.

Rutledge started the campaign season aiming for the governor’s seat but faced a juggernaut of an opposing campaign when former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined that contest.

Pivoting to the lieutenant governor race in October, she quickly rose to the top of the crowded field in most polls, including Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe and state Sen. Jason Rapert.

The state’s first woman to serve as AG, Rutledge is now aiming to break that same ceiling in the lieutenant governor’s office and was quick to note the Natural State could see that same thing in both executive offices.

“I can’t wait for it to be Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Lt. Governor Leslie Rutledge. We’ve been friends for a long time, and for both of us to serve Arkansas in this capacity, the first female elected governor and the first female lieutenant governor,” she told reporters Tuesday night. “We’re going to make history in that and we’re going to make history in being the first female governor and female lieutenant governor elected to serve at the same time.”

Rutledge will now face Democrat Kelly Krout of Lowell in the November general election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 4

Related
Kait 8

Arkansas primary election makes history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – While the Arkansas preferential primary elections have come and gone, the history made sure hasn’t, with a few candidate “firsts” on the table. Politicians on all sides broke barriers Tuesday night, with a number of top Arkansas positions up for grabs...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Gary B.: Amazing win without a runoff for Leslie Rutledge

It had to be one of the amazing wins without a runoff in quite a while in Arkansas politics, if ever. In this week’s six-person Republican primary race for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor, Leslie Rutledge garnered over 55% of the vote to win the office without a runoff. Rutledge received 75% of the vote in her home county of Independence.
ARKANSAS STATE
kasu.org

Wins, losses in Arkansas political, judicial campaigns

While the races for governor, senate and various other state and national offices got most of the attention in Tuesday’s primary election, several other Arkansas candidates also emerged victorious. Lieutenant Governor. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge beat out five other candidates to win the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor....
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Rapert
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Arkansas Nonprofit News Network

Conservatives claim Conway School Board seats

All three candidates who campaigned as “strong conservative voices” won election to the board of the Conway School District Tuesday. School board races in Arkansas are nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run under any political party’s banner. Nothing, however, prevents them from describing themselves as conservatives, liberals, moderates or even apolitical.
CONWAY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Arkansas Attorney General#Ag#Arkansas Surgeon#The Natural State#Democrat
talkbusiness.net

State Senate races across central, south Arkansas oust two incumbents

There will be two fewer incumbents in the Arkansas State Senate after Tuesday’s primary election returns are officially tabulated. State Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, and State Sen. Charles Beckham, R-Magnolia, trailed their primary opponents in their re-election bids to the upper chamber, according to unofficial election results provided by the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.
MAGNOLIA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
magnoliareporter.com

Home aide shortage threatens care for developmentally disabled Arkansans

In December, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a plan to bring relief to thousands of families stuck on a waiting list for Medicaid-funded services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Under the governor’s plan, Arkansas will spend an additional $37.6 million each year to expand a program that pays for...
ARKANSAS STATE
alreporter.com

In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
ALABAMA STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy