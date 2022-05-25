ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Unified unanimously votes to postpone vaccine mandate

By Kasia Gregorczyk
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OygF_0fpScxjs00

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified School District’s board voted unanimously Tuesday to delay implementation of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate by more than a year, in addition to implementing new indoor masking metrics.

The school district decided to align with the state on the vaccine mandate plan, pushing any COVID-19 vaccine mandate to July 2023 or later. This is a move already made by Los Angeles Unified school district and it is believed full FDA approval of the vaccine for ages 12 and older would be in place by next summer.

In order to keep mitigation measures in place during high transmission periods, the district is also bringing back indoor masking .

This would happen at a single school if three or more outbreaks happen within two weeks and 5% of the school population becomes infected. Masks could also be triggered at a school if 10% or more of the students are absent due to being sick three days in a row.

San Diego area schools respond to ‘horrific’ Texas shooting

District-wide masks indoors would be back in place if San Diego County reached the “high” level of transmission under CDC guidelines

Mask and vaccine choice group Let Them Breathe was successful in their legal case against San Diego Unified’s vaccine mandate and had this response to Tuesday’s vote from the board:

“Let Them Breathe proved in court that SDUSD’s vaccine mandate is unlawful. Their healthcare experts state that a mandate isn’t necessary. In response to both of those, SDUSD took a step in the right direction tonight by voting to align with the state and delay implementation until at least summer 2023. However they need to stop wasting tax payer dollars with their appeal of our clear legal ruling against this mandate.”

There is currently still a legal appeal in process by San Diego Unified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 3

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost

As a worsening drought forces millions of Californians to face mandatory water restrictions, one corner of Southern California has largely shielded itself from supply-related woes: San Diego County. For Western water planners, the path it took to get there serves either as a blueprint or a cautionary tale. Over the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

City of San Diego wants to return unclaimed money owed to the public

San Diego, CA–The City of San Diego has identified more than $840,000 that can be returned to nearly 1,070 residents and business owners. The money belongs to individuals who have paid for City of San Diego services or have done business with the city during the last three years. Individual refund amounts are in the range between $1 and $77,500.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Texas Shooting#Fda
thestarnews.com

Chula Vista renters feeling crowded

Renters of apartments are being squeezed out of personal space in a recent study by Rent Cafe, who’s research team analyzed floorplan information of apartments in 254 cities using Yardi Matrix data and the average number of people living in a household according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The study shows that renters in the Golden State have the least amount of personal space in the nation between the high cost of living, crowded cities, and the lack of available apartments pushing people to live under the same roof.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
San Diego weekly Reader

Gonzalez-Fletchers take aim at Sidiqa Hooker

On May 9 Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher accused Carl DeMaio of plotting to trick black and brown voters into voting for a black candidate for fourth district county supervisor on June 7, instead of her incumbent husband Nathan Fletcher. She tweeted, “Carl DeMaio is sending mail out touting a Black woman...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Candidate for sheriff under fire after controversial comments

SAN DIEGO — One of the candidates for San Diego County Sheriff is under fire, after controversial comments he made at a candidates' forum in the East County. After the remarks on transgender women made by Republican John Hemmerling, the San Diego Union-Tribune opted to withdraw their support of his candidacy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy