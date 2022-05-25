ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diegans react to Texas's deadliest school shooting

 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are among those calling for more action in the wake of Tuesday's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead. Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher Tuesday directed flags at the San Diego County Administration...

San Diego native's cousin survives Texas school shooting

SAN DIEGO — "Its been overwhelming to be honest. Its been very difficult," said San Diego native and SDSU graduate Melissa Abeyta. Abeyta was in shock to find out her 9-year-old cousin Kendall was inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman rushed in killing 19 students and two teachers.
Chula Vista renters feeling crowded

Renters of apartments are being squeezed out of personal space in a recent study by Rent Cafe, who’s research team analyzed floorplan information of apartments in 254 cities using Yardi Matrix data and the average number of people living in a household according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The study shows that renters in the Golden State have the least amount of personal space in the nation between the high cost of living, crowded cities, and the lack of available apartments pushing people to live under the same roof.
Candidate for sheriff under fire after controversial comments

SAN DIEGO — One of the candidates for San Diego County Sheriff is under fire, after controversial comments he made at a candidates' forum in the East County. After the remarks on transgender women made by Republican John Hemmerling, the San Diego Union-Tribune opted to withdraw their support of his candidacy.
San Diego Police Chief: Report All Threats, No Matter How Big or Small

SAN DIEGO - In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, local law enforcement officials are asking you to remain vigilant. San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit tells NBC 7 if you know of any threats or potential threats someone has made, no matter how insignificant it may seem.
City of San Diego wants to return unclaimed money owed to the public

San Diego, CA–The City of San Diego has identified more than $840,000 that can be returned to nearly 1,070 residents and business owners. The money belongs to individuals who have paid for City of San Diego services or have done business with the city during the last three years. Individual refund amounts are in the range between $1 and $77,500.
Boy and Girl Scouts pay respect to fallen heroes

SAN DIEGO — Memorial Day weekend might mean a long holiday weekend. But for some locals they made sure to remind everyone that the holiday is actually to pay respect to the brave men and women who have died while serving the United States armed forces. “It’s about honoring...
14 Legit Spots to Try San Diego’s California Burrito

Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
