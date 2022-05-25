ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Meet Ocean 104.7’s May Cape Codder of the Month!

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Mary Ellen Ackerman, this month’s Ocean 104.7 Cape Codder of the Month sponsored by DeOliveira insurance. Mary Ellen was nominated by jack who told us:. ​“Mary Ellen...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Cape League Still Needs Host Families

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Baseball League is gearing up for its 2022 season, but some players are still in need of housing for the summer. John Garner, the league’s Director of Broadcasting, said some teams are fully-housed while others are still looking for host families. “Falmouth and...
BASEBALL
WCVB

Tuesday, May 31: Cooking at Home: Backyard Edition

NEEDHAM, Mass. — You don’t need your own beach to throw your own clambake! Tonight Shayna Seymour gets advice from local chefs and restaurateurs on prepping summer specialties: Backyard burgers from Bred Gourmet, steamers at Woodman’s of Essex, and super-fancy s’mores from Cambridge’s Urban Hearth. Shayna also meets a retired police chief who’s dishing up pizza in his “golden years.”
capecod.com

Sandwich Outlines Memorial Day Commemorations

SANDWICH – Commemorations for Memorial Day in Sandwich have been outlined. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The route will run from the Wing School to Eaton Square, before shifting to the Sandwich Public Library’s lawn. From there, a ceremony will feature color...
SANDWICH, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Joanne Guertin retiring, closing Robert E. Guertin Jeweler in Sandwich after 50 years

Last week, business owner Joanne Guertin posted a modest sign at Robert E. Guertin Jeweler in Merchants Square, Sandwich. After more than 40 years as a partner in the full-service jewelry store, Guertin revealed to customers she is retiring and closing the popular local business. The news included the announcement of a “retirement sale” to run through the summer or until the remainder of the store’s inventory is sold.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Cape Cod Transportation Documents Open for Public Review

HYANNIS – Two transportation planning documents were recently released by the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization for a period of public comment. One of the documents is an amendment to the Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program concerning projects in Dennis and Harwich. According to the Cape Cod...
HARWICH, MA
NECN

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
BOSTON, MA
Yarmouth, MA
FUN 107

Dinosaurs Will Roam Boston’s Waterfront This June

Let's be honest, parents, there have been so many dinosaur events coming through our area lately that we've lost count. Yet the event happening on Boston's waterfront stands out from all the other dino happenings because it is completely free. You read that right. Boston's outdoor space, The Lawn on...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Inflation having an impact on Cape Cod businesses

HYANNIS -- The Bourne Bridge will be busy Friday as families hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.It's the unofficial start to the summer season. Along with drivers, the ferries will ramp up service, bringing tourists to and from Hyannis Harbor.Main Street businesses are hungry for that boost in foot traffic, especially after two pandemic summers.The woodfire pizza oven is roaring at Pizza Barbone, but the cost to make one of these pies, the owner says, has gone up."Unfortunately, prices do have to reflect that inflation," owner Kerrin Coleman says.Inflation has hit all industries, like Kilwins, that serves ice cream...
BOURNE, MA
nshoremag.com

Magia in Danvers Brings North End Magic to the North Shore

Seafood and pasta can be a match made in heaven. If the shellfish is fresh, if it’s cooked perfectly, if the tomato sauce is light and bright, allowing the flavors of the seafood to come through, it’s one of the best dishes around—especially with New England lobster and clams.
DANVERS, MA
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Winthrop Arms is a gateway to town's past

WINTHROP - The Winthrop Arms, referred to lovingly by the locals as just "The Arms," is the gateway to the town's illustrious past. Walking into the lobby and dining room feels like a trip to 1916, when this hotel and restaurant first opened. "This is the original tile floor," owner Casey Goll pointed out. "I don't know who the guy is who put the tiles down, but I don't envy that job." Goll's dad ran this place for more than 40 years before him. And the old-timey atmosphere inside is by design. "It started off as a classy place, and...
WINTHROP, MA
capecod.com

Edgartown Race Weekend Draws Array of Competitors

EDGARTOWN – Edgartown Race Weekend has drawn 66 entries so far for its annual competition on Martha’s Vineyard. The regatta is set to take place from Thursday June 23 through Saturday June 25. Teams in the event range in size and experience level, from previous winners to new...
EDGARTOWN, MA
merrimackvalley.org

5 Great Outdoor Dining Spots In Lowell, MA

The sun is shining and the weather is warm. There’s not much better than enjoying a delicious meal and a cold drink outside. In the Merrimack Valley, there are many great restaurants that offer outdoor (or al fresco) dining in the area. Today, let’s spotlight a few of these restaurants.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens gathered for Saugus’ Memorial Day Parade

SAUGUS, Mass. — Dozens of people lined the streets in Saugus for the Memorial Day parade Saturday. Lots of people were excited about the celebration since this was the first parade since 2019 because of the pandemic. One man, who’s a Vietnam veteran, says it’s important to come out...
SAUGUS, MA

