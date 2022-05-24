Susan Hacker

Barbara Phyllis Miller Ivie passed away on May 21, 2022 at Lincoln Court in Idaho Falls, at age 94. She was born October 30, 1927 to Bernard E and Thelma Smith Monroe in Denver, Colorado. She was adopted by Jacob and Alice Miller of Etna, Wyoming in early 1928. She...
Kevin LeVoy Anderson, 68, of Lewisville, Idaho passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 22, 2022. Kevin was born to Lynn and Francis (Sobieski) Anderson on November 16, 1953 in Idaho Falls, ID. They moved to Lewisville when he was a child. Kevin graduated from Rigby High School in 1972.
SHELLEY — A local police chief that has served in law enforcement for 30 years is set to retire next week. Police Chief Rod Mohler from the Shelley Police Department will work his last day on May 31. “I have had a wonderful career. I have worked here (at...
IDAHO FALLS — A newlywed father who recently welcomed his first child is lucky to be alive after seriously hurting himself in a motorcycle crash. Brian Pinell, 31, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed Wednesday night at the underpass where G Street and Yellowstone Highway connect in Idaho Falls. Pinell was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is recovering.
IDAHO FALLS — Lots of events in eastern Idaho are planned this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during active duty. The Idaho Falls 10th Annual Field of Honor will be held at Russ Freeman Park from Saturday, May 28, at 7 a.m., to Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. One thousand American flags will be posted by volunteers to honor those serving in the military, veterans, and first responders.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. today, Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a vehicle accident in the area of 1200 N Woodruff Avenue. Several Idaho Falls Police Officers, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy and emergency medical personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded. Responders found a single vehicle...
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a nurse named Barb working at Bingham Memorial Hospital. It said:. I have...
HIBBARD – Making money is the motivation behind many things in life, but sometimes it’s the love of something that makes it worthwhile. Just ask Aaron Caldwell. The 44-year-old Hibbard resident is a nurse at Madison Memorial Hospital by day, but in his spare time, he loves to play paintball. He recently converted part of a 4-acre field near his home into a paintball course that he calls Redneck Paintball.
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, May 19, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of possible animal abuse at a farm located on Kathleen St. north of Idaho Falls operated by the Zamora family. The nature of the reported...
IDAHO FALLS — A preliminary hearing was set for an Idaho Falls man accused of trafficking meth. Detectives with the Bonneville County Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant on Monday at a home in the 1100 East block of 1st Street. Jason Gneiting, 43, was detained outside of...
IDAHO FALLS — Early Friday morning, after being chased by the police, a car drove into the canal near 14th Street and SW Bonneville Drive. The incident started around 4 a.m. when an Idaho Falls Police officer witnessed a car driving recklessly on 17th Street. After attempting to pull them over, the car sped up and the officer ended the pursuit due to concerns about public safety.
IDAHO FALLS — A man was hospitalized after he lost control of his motorcycle Wednesday night. Around 8:20, he lost control and crashed at the underpass where G Street and Yellowstone connect, said Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. No other vehicles were involved. He was not wearing a...
UCON – The Ucon Fire Department make a slight adjustment to their tradition of pushing new firetrucks into the fire station. This year, 70 students from Ucon Elementary were invited to the fire station to assist the firefighters in pushing the new firetruck into its new home. Before the...
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are responding to a significant vehicle crash at 1200 South Woodruff near Stones Kia between Lincoln Road and Kerney Street. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and one vehicle was involved, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Idaho Falls Fire...
POCATELLO — The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will be opening for the summer this Saturday. A season kick-off is scheduled for noon, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello. “The Ross Park Aquatic Complex offers a family-friendly, affordable place to spend your summer and...
POCATELLO — A woman who was allegedly found in possession of two vehicles that had been stolen from a towing lot has been charged with eight felonies. Crystal Ann Midthun, 36, faces charges of malicious injury to property and possession of a controlled substance, as well as two counts of grand theft and four counts of burglary, according to court documents.
SWAN VALLEY — A man was arrested after attempting to run from authorities late Thursday night. Austin Francis Williams, 30, was arrested by Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies after they received a report of a wanted man possibly driving under the influence in Swan Valley around 10 p.m. Williams...
CHUBBUCK — A man police say tried to escape police by driving into oncoming traffic has been charged with multiple felonies. Justin Joseph Lupo, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and eluding an officer, according to court documents. While patrolling Knudsen Boulevard around...
IDAHO FALLS – The time for summer vacations is in full swing at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport as travelers are filling flights and airport parking lots. “This summer brings our busiest season yet at the airport,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “We have already had a record-setting year and we don’t see things slowing down as we move into June.”
