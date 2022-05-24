Jack Lagerquist

Barbara Phyllis Miller Ivie passed away on May 21, 2022 at Lincoln Court in Idaho Falls, at age 94. She was born October 30, 1927 to Bernard E and Thelma Smith Monroe in Denver, Colorado. She was adopted by Jacob and Alice Miller of Etna, Wyoming in early 1928. She...
SHELLEY — A local police chief that has served in law enforcement for 30 years is set to retire next week. Police Chief Rod Mohler from the Shelley Police Department will work his last day on May 31. “I have had a wonderful career. I have worked here (at...
IDAHO FALLS — Lots of events in eastern Idaho are planned this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during active duty. The Idaho Falls 10th Annual Field of Honor will be held at Russ Freeman Park from Saturday, May 28, at 7 a.m., to Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. One thousand American flags will be posted by volunteers to honor those serving in the military, veterans, and first responders.
IDAHO FALLS — A newlywed father who recently welcomed his first child is lucky to be alive after seriously hurting himself in a motorcycle crash. Brian Pinell, 31, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed Wednesday night at the underpass where G Street and Yellowstone Highway connect in Idaho Falls. Pinell was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is recovering.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. today, Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a vehicle accident in the area of 1200 N Woodruff Avenue. Several Idaho Falls Police Officers, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy and emergency medical personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded. Responders found a single vehicle...
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a nurse named Barb working at Bingham Memorial Hospital. It said:. I have...
POCATELLO — The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will be opening for the summer this Saturday. A season kick-off is scheduled for noon, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello. “The Ross Park Aquatic Complex offers a family-friendly, affordable place to spend your summer and...
REXBURG — The Teton Dam Marathon will be an extra special race for one man this year, as he completes the last race on his mission to run a marathon in all 50 states. Frank Fumich, an avid runner from McLean, Virginia, has completed 123 marathons to date, making his marathon in Rexburg his 124th, and Idaho his final state.
IDAHO FALLS — A man was hospitalized after he lost control of his motorcycle Wednesday night. Around 8:20, he lost control and crashed at the underpass where G Street and Yellowstone connect, said Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. No other vehicles were involved. He was not wearing a...
IDAHO FALLS — Early Friday morning, after being chased by the police, a car drove into the canal near 14th Street and SW Bonneville Drive. The incident started around 4 a.m. when an Idaho Falls Police officer witnessed a car driving recklessly on 17th Street. After attempting to pull them over, the car sped up and the officer ended the pursuit due to concerns about public safety.
IDAHO FALLS – The time for summer vacations is in full swing at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport as travelers are filling flights and airport parking lots. “This summer brings our busiest season yet at the airport,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “We have already had a record-setting year and we don’t see things slowing down as we move into June.”
UCON – The Ucon Fire Department make a slight adjustment to their tradition of pushing new firetrucks into the fire station. This year, 70 students from Ucon Elementary were invited to the fire station to assist the firefighters in pushing the new firetruck into its new home. Before the...
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are responding to a significant vehicle crash at 1200 South Woodruff near Stones Kia between Lincoln Road and Kerney Street. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and one vehicle was involved, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Idaho Falls Fire...
REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho has released its official Spring 2022 enrollment numbers for both campus and online. The university estimates that approximately 16,000 students are living in Rexburg during the Spring 2022 Semester with a total enrollment of 19,411 campus-based students. This number includes 14,246 campus-based students who are enrolled in face-to-face courses, and 5,164 campus-based students who are enrolled in online courses and/or internships.
IDAHO FALLS — A preliminary hearing was set for an Idaho Falls man accused of trafficking meth. Detectives with the Bonneville County Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant on Monday at a home in the 1100 East block of 1st Street. Jason Gneiting, 43, was detained outside of...
POCATELLO — A woman who was allegedly found in possession of two vehicles that had been stolen from a towing lot has been charged with eight felonies. Crystal Ann Midthun, 36, faces charges of malicious injury to property and possession of a controlled substance, as well as two counts of grand theft and four counts of burglary, according to court documents.
CHUBBUCK — A man police say tried to escape police by driving into oncoming traffic has been charged with multiple felonies. Justin Joseph Lupo, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and eluding an officer, according to court documents. While patrolling Knudsen Boulevard around...
SWAN VALLEY — A man was arrested after attempting to run from authorities late Thursday night. Austin Francis Williams, 30, was arrested by Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies after they received a report of a wanted man possibly driving under the influence in Swan Valley around 10 p.m. Williams...
ST. ANTHONY — The Fremont County clerk is asking a judge for a new primary election after a candidate ran for office in a district where he does not reside. Richard Roberson filed to run for county commissioner in District 3, according to Fremont County Clerk Abbie Mace. Two other candidates, Rick Hill and incumbent Jordan Stoddard, ran for the same seat.
