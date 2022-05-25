ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden channels personal losses to console families after Texas gun atrocity

By Stefani Reynolds, AurÃ©lia END
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f37ch_0fpSWpFI00
Le prÃ©sident amÃ©ricain Joe Biden s'adresse Ã  la nation depuis la Maison Blanche aprÃ¨s la fusillade dans une Ã©cole primaire d'Uvalde au Texas, le 24 mai 2022 /AFP

"To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away," said US President Joe Biden -- a twice-bereaved father channeling his own heartache to console a nation devastated by another mass shooting on Tuesday.

Over his long years in public office, the 79-year-old Democrat has often spoken about the tragic death of his infant daughter.

Naomi, aged one, died in a 1972 car crash, which also took the life of Biden's first wife Neilia.

Biden has also publicly mourned the 2015 death of his eldest son Beau, taken by brain cancer at just 46 years old.

But on Tuesday, he reached for those two instances of life-changing grief to comfort a new set of families whose lives have been torn asunder.

Hours after a teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children at an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas, Biden stepped up to a presidential lectern in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Like his successors, Biden was being called on to deliver remarks that would explain the inexplicable to Americans and to the world.

But his thoughts, and his remarks quickly turned to a much narrower audience.

"There are parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same," he said.

"There's a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you're being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out," he said, eyes occasionally flitting downward and his hands tightening.

"It's suffocating. And it's never quite the same."

When Biden has given speeches after such shootings -- most recently after a racist massacre in Buffalo, New York -- or after disasters, he has often reached for words of hope, as well as condolences.

He has promised bereaved families that a day will come when their pain would ease, when the memory of a loved one will bring smiles and not just tears.

But on Tuesday, he offered no such a horizon.

Instead, this devoutly Catholic president turned to his wife of more than four decades, first lady Dr Jill Biden, and to a faith that has comforted him over the years.

"'The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit,'  So many crushed spirits," he said.

"So, tonight, I ask the nation to pray for them, to give the parents and siblings the strength in the darkness they feel right now."

"Our prayer tonight is for those parents, lying in bed and trying to figure out, 'Will I be able to sleep again?  What do I say to my other children? What happens tomorrow?'"

Comments / 13

DffrntDrmmr
4d ago

He built his political career on self-pity.

Reply
29
Biden is a bitch
4d ago

how long will it be. until he blames it on Trump.

Reply(1)
25
louis
4d ago

He did not unite he keeps tearing us apart!!! He doesn’t know how to govern!!!

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Adresse La#Democrat#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Gun control not the answer to mass shootings: Poll

While mass shootings like the recent slayings at a Buffalo supermarket are typically followed with new calls for gun control, most voters believe that is not the answer, and an overwhelming majority say it’s impossible to stop the gun killings. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, likely voters quizzed...
AFP

AFP

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy