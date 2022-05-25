ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Pakistan capital blockaded ahead of opposition protest

By Raja Imran
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFoFz_0fpSWobn00
Ex-prime minister Imran Khan has been rallying his supporters to protest the new government since he was ousted from power last month /AFP

All roads leading into Pakistan's capital Islamabad were blocked on Wednesday ahead of a major protest planned by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his supporters.

Since being removed from power through a no-confidence vote last month, Khan has heaped pressure on the country's fragile new coalition government by staging mass rallies across the country.

The international cricket star-turned-politician plans on Wednesday to lead tens of thousands of people from his power base in the northwestern city of Peshawar to the capital demanding fresh elections -- in a centre-piece showdown with his rivals.

The coalition government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to stop Khan's supporters from pouring into the city, calling the rally an attempt to "divide the nation and promote chaos".

"Nobody should be allowed to besiege the capital and dictate his terms," interior minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday.

Entry and exit points on key highways that lead to the capital were blocked by police around the nearest main cities of Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan.

Islamabad police on Wednesday published a traffic plan showing a complete blockade of the city and a heavy security presence.

On Tuesday, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused police of arresting and detaining hundreds of its supporters in overnight raids.

Police sources in Lahore who asked not to be named told AFP more than 200 supporters were detained on public order offences.

The government and police have said that protestors had been planning to join the march with weapons.

One police officer was shot dead during the raids, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said.

But a defiant Khan told reporters in Peshawar he would lead the largest march in Pakistan's history.

"I don't consider it politics but jihad," Khan said, referring to a term used by Muslims to describe a struggle.

In 2018, Khan was voted in by an electorate weary of the dynastic politics of the country's two major parties.

The popular former sports star -- who enjoyed the backing of the country's powerful military -- had promised to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism but is believed to have fallen out with Pakistan's generals.

He was brought down in part by his failure to rectify the country's dire economic situation, including its crippling debt, shrinking foreign currency reserves and soaring inflation.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sri Lanka police tear-gas students in fresh clashes

Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of students trying to storm the Sri Lankan president's home Sunday as the government offered an olive branch to demonstrators demanding his resignation. Several men were seen picking up canisters spewing tear gas and throwing them back towards the police who fired them.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
AFP

Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push

Samoa signed a bilateral agreement with China on Saturday, promising "greater collaboration" as Beijing's foreign minister continues a tour of the South Pacific that has sparked concern among Western allies. "Samoa and the People's Republic of China will continue to pursue greater collaboration that will deliver on joint interests and commitments," the release said.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rana Sanaullah
Person
Shehbaz Sharif
Person
Imran Khan
AFP

China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea

China and Russia on Thursday vetoed tougher United Nations sanctions against North Korea, rejecting a US effort to punish Pyongyang for testing an intercontinental ballistic missile. China, the closest ally of North Korea, and Russia, whose relations with the West have sunk over its invasion of Ukraine, both said they would have preferred a non-binding statement rather than a fresh resolution with teeth against Pyongyang.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Cost-of-living crisis forces more Brits to foodbanks

On an overcast morning in Bradford, northern England, a steady stream of locals arrive at a foodbank to collect produce parcels described as "a lifesaver" during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. "Places like (this) here in Bradford are a lifesaver.
BUSINESS
AFP

UN rights envoy defends controversial China visit

The UN rights envoy on Saturday defended her contentious visit to China, but urged authorities to avoid "arbitrary and indiscriminate" measures in Xinjiang, a region where Beijing is accused of widespread human rights abuses. - 'Pretty transparent' - In her strongest comments aimed at Beijing, Bachelet urged China to avoid "arbitrary and indiscriminate measures" in its crackdown in Xinjiang -- but also said she recognised the damage caused by "violent acts of extremism".
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf#Pakistan People#International Cricket#Protest
AFP

Military redeployment turns Chile's Mapuche areas into powder keg

With military troops once again patrolling their ancestral lands, members of the Mapuche indigenous community in Chile's south are angry. Carolina Soto, a Mapuche woman who occupies state-owned land near the city of Temuco, said that "the violence came from outside, with the military."
MILITARY
AFP

Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem's Old City

Thousands of flag-waving Israelis on Sunday marched through Jerusalem's Old City during a nationalist procession that regularly stokes Palestinian anger, a year after Jerusalem tensions exploded into war. - Fear of war - The march comes a year after tensions and unrest in Jerusalem led the Islamist armed group Hamas to fire rockets at Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip, triggering an 11-day war.
PROTESTS
AFP

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka gets Russian oil to ease shortages

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka took delivery Saturday of Russian oil -- which could soon be subject to a European embargo -- to restart operations at the country's only refinery, the energy minister said. Russian oil is already subject to a US embargo and its barrels have traded at a steep discount from international benchmarks, which have risen substantially since the conflict began. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Sudan women's activist wins human rights prize

Sudanese women's activist Amira Osman Hamed has won a Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk, the organisation announced Friday. Osman "never deterred from her mission," Dublin-based Front Line Defenders said in its awards announcement, "consistently (advocating) for democracy, human rights, and women's rights."
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Dream fulfilled for Imelda Marcos as family reclaims presidency

Decades after fleeing the Philippines with bags and boxes stuffed with jewels, gold and cash, former first lady Imelda Marcos has achieved her ultimate ambition: her son winning the presidency.  A member of the Friends of Imelda Romualdez Marcos-24K loyalist group, Guarda said she and other volunteers were promised a million pesos ($19,000) each for taking part in a tree-planting programme more than a decade ago.
ASIA
The Independent

New visa for graduates from top 50 non-UK universities launched

Graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities can apply to come to the UK through a new visa scheme.The Government hopes its “high potential individual” route, which launches on Monday May 30, will attract the “brightest and best”, at the beginning of their careers, to come and work in the UK.Successful applicants with a bachelor’s or masters will be given a two-year work visa, while PhD-holders can apply for a three-year visa.Government guidance states that beneficiaries can then “switch to other long-term employment visas, if you meet the eligibility requirements”.The route is open to graduates from the top 50 non-UK...
U.K.
AFP

Japanese Red Army founder Shigenobu freed from prison

Fusako Shigenobu, the 76-year-old female founder of the once-feared Japanese Red Army, walked free from prison Saturday after completing a 20-year sentence for a 1974 embassy siege. Shigenobu maintained her innocence over the siege, in which three Red Army militants stormed into the French embassy, taking the ambassador and 10 other staff hostage for 100 hours.
MILITARY
AFP

Turkey shows off drones at Azerbaijan air show

Looping in the air at lightning speed, Turkish drones like those used against Russian forces in Ukraine draw cheers from the crowd at an air show in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani audience members at the aviation festival applauded during a display of TB2 drones, which are now playing a prominent role against invading Russian forces in Ukraine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Beijing says Blinken speech 'smears China'

China's foreign ministry on Friday accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of "smearing" the country, after America's top diplomat delivered a landmark policy speech calling for action to counterbalance Beijing's influence. Beijing hit out angrily at the speech on Friday, saying it "spreads false information, exaggerates the China threat, interferes in China's internal affairs and smears China's domestic and foreign policies".
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Gangs, inflation and political crisis bring Haiti economy to brink

With gas sales already subsidized by the government at a loss, the Haitian economy -- fragile from incessant crime and political instability -- appears close to collapse as the war in Ukraine sends fuel prices soaring. - Unsustainable fuel subsidies - The state pays the difference to the oil companies, and that gap between what the government pays for fuel and what ordinary Haitians pay at the pump has become unbearably steep since the invasion of Ukraine sent world oil prices skyrocketing.
BUSINESS
AFP

ICC prosecutor urges Russia to cooperate on Ukraine probe

Russia should cooperate with the International Criminal Court's investigation into alleged war crimes carried out during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the tribunal's prosecutor told AFP on Friday. Like Russia, Ukraine is not an ICC member, but it has accepted the court's jurisdiction and is working with Khan's office as it probes possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.
POLITICS
AFP

As Sweden woos Turkey, fears mount over what it will cede

Sweden hopes to strike a compromise with Turkey to seal its NATO membership bid, but fears are mounting in the Scandinavian country that the government may sacrifice too much to get what it wants. - Moment of truth - The Scandinavian country has welcomed around 100,000 Kurds from Turkey, Iran and Iraq since the 1970s.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy