Max’s Moment – Fort Campbell’s Verdone Sweeps Girls’ Region Hurdles

It was a good day for Pickle Winkler and her Christian County Lady Colonel teammates. Winkler went 4-for-4 with a home run and established two team records, and the Lady Colonels advanced to the 2nd Region championship game with a 9-6 win over Caldwell County in Saturday’s semifinals in Henderson.
Christian County held off Caldwell County 9-6 in the 2nd Region softball tournament semifinals Saturday in Henderson. The Lady Colonels advance to face host Henderson County in the championship game at 1 p.m. Monday. Check out some of the action between the Lady Colonels and the Lady Tigers in this...
Kelsie Hill scattered five base hits and got stellar defensive play behind her as Henderson County blanked Madisonville-North Hopkins 2-0 in the semifinals of the 2nd Region softball tournament on Saturday. Host Henderson (31-2) will take on Christian County (27-9) for the regional championship on Monday at 1 p.m. The...
Pairings have been set for the KHSAA girls state tennis tournament. Hopkinsville has two singles entries and two doubles entries making the trip to Lexington for the event. In singles play, regional champion Sophie Maddux will play Tuesday morning at 8:00am eastern time. Maddux will take on Lilah Jane Shallcross, a sophomore from Sacred Heart Academy.
Four down after just six holes against Stacy Lewis on Thursday, Emma Talley put together a rally that saw her earn what could be a crucial tie in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas. The tie means that Talley will win her group with a victory over...
A class of five has been announced as the latest group to be inducted to the Marshall Patterson Hall of Fame at Fort Campbell High School. The names were recently announced by the Hall of Fame committee. Those to be inducted will be Mickey Fisher, Darrell Wallace, Ken Killebrew, Jim...
