ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

North Palm Springs residents express concerns about violence during town hall meeting with police

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dx4aT_0fpSUyGF00

On Tuesday night, the Palm Springs Police Department held a community town hall meeting amid a rise in violence in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood. It's often a hotspot for crime.

Dozens of residents showed up and voiced their concerns. “Innocent people are having bullets in their house, you know my neighbors are scared, you know there’s a murder just down the street from me. I don’t think that’s even been solved you know. I’ve never lived in a neighborhood like that,” said resident Charlotte Schewaga.

This, as gun violence increases in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood. “Today here, a gentleman was just driving by and was shot at just down the street from here,” said Lieutenant Frank Browning with Palm Springs Police.

Authorities said the community meeting was a way to get feedback from residents on what they want to see from law enforcement.

“To bring to light all of the gun violence that’s been going on in this community specifically and get ideas from the community members on how we can work together to kind of curb some of this violence going on,” Browning added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352C9M_0fpSUyGF00

Authorities say these shootings typically happen amongst juveniles in the area. After speaking with residents, they said they want to see a change- “It’s all been teenagers, youth and it just seems like no matter what they do, take guns of the streets and everything, it just continues,” said Schewaga.

Evernelle Black, a resident of the Desert Highland Gateway Estates, has lived in the community since 1963. “We didn’t seem to have a problem in the earlier years but I guess it’s because younger people have different outlooks on life.”

She said she wants to see a difference in how the black community works with the police department. “How black young men are treated, are harassed by the police department. And the difference that they make between the races when they’re arrested."

Residents said the Desert Highland Gateway Estates is a friendly neighborhood that needs a higher police presence where crime is constant.

“People look out for each other, they watch over. You know, it’s a real good neighborhood. It’s just it’s got some things that need to be resolved," Schewaga added, “There’s some good people here and we need some services you know. There’s other services that aren't being tended to.”

If you are a resident of the neighborhood and were unable to attend, police you can stay up to date by heading to nextdoor.com for details on the next community meeting.

The post North Palm Springs residents express concerns about violence during town hall meeting with police appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
menifee247.com

Public hearing set for River Walk Village housing project

A public hearing has been scheduled for the June 22 Menifee Planning Commission meeting to consider a development of 198 single-family residential units on Bradley Road. The project, titled Menifee River Walk Village, would be located just south of Salt Creek and north of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The project calls for a 2,800-square-foot clubhouse with swimming pool and two tot lots on 14.31 acres.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Groundbreaking Ceremony in the City of Indio for the new Public Safety Campus

Today community leaders say it was a momentous day for the city of Indio. The groundbreaking ceremony of phase one of the Public Safety Complex happened at 8 am this morning.Public officials from a variety of public safety departments and community members in the Coachella Valley and Riverside county were supporting the city of Indio The post Groundbreaking Ceremony in the City of Indio for the new Public Safety Campus appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Red Cross to help those left homeless after wind-fueled fire damages Palm Springs apartment building

A fire in a Palm Springs apartment building has left extensive water and fire damage to twelve units of an apartment home. The call came in before 10 a.m. Sunday morning during bouts of gusty winds, which challenged first responders. At least two people have told News Channel 3 they've lost their homes to the fire. Fire The post Red Cross to help those left homeless after wind-fueled fire damages Palm Springs apartment building appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winds didn’t stop high school students from attending ‘Drone Camp’ this weekend

Coachella Valley high school students are learning how to use drones with the help of cinematography professionals. College professor and founder of Hollywood Drones, Skip Fredricks, has helped over 700 college students earn their drone license in the past four years. He says drones are the future, offering plenty of job opportunities throughout the valley. The post Winds didn’t stop high school students from attending ‘Drone Camp’ this weekend appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
Highland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Highland, CA
City
North Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Indio starting construction on new Public Safety Campus

Friday marks the groundbreaking ceremony kicking off construction for the City of Indio's new Public Safety Campus. News Channel 3 spoke to city officials and the architect of the campus about the new developments that will be available to the city. The current headquarters for the City of Indio have been in use since the The post City of Indio starting construction on new Public Safety Campus appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Fatal hit and run collision closes East Palm Canyon Dr in Palm Springs

Police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Palm Springs Friday morning and had no immediate information on the suspect driver. A department statement said a call to police reported a pedestrian found lying along the dirt shoulder of the eastbound lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive at 6:40 a.m. East Palm Canyon Drive was The post Fatal hit and run collision closes East Palm Canyon Dr in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested.

Firefighters say the Elk fire in Yucca Valley is now 75% contained. Two 18-year-old campers were arrested for allegedly starting a fire in Yucca Valley that grew to 431 acres. The fire started near Elk Trail in Yucca Valley on Thursday and left the area covered in smoke, making it hard for some to breathe. The post 431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested. appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic alert: Roads closed in Palm Springs due to blowing sands

The gusty weather has yet again closed a stretch of North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs. As the windy Saturday wore on, parts of East Vista Chino and North Indian Canyon were added to the closures. Late Sunday morning, officials reopened East Vista Chino but closures remain in effect on North Indian Canyon and The post Traffic alert: Roads closed in Palm Springs due to blowing sands appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gun Violence#Crime#Town Hall Meeting#Murder
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Authorities Ramp Up Security At Desert Schools

“Why are we in such pain? Why are we so violent? Why? Why? Why?”. Wendy Roberts, a local parent, is asking simple questions with no simple answers in the wake of the tragedy in Texas. Here in the Coachella Valley, law enforcement is ramping up school patrols. “During the daytime...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta

On Saturday at 3:54 PM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the 79700 block of State Highway 111, La Quinta for a robbery. Two men were reported to have robbed an employee at the location at gunpoint. The suspects fled the location in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money. Deputies are currently The post Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the Candidates: Riverside County Sheriff￼

California's primary is set for June 7 and one of the most-watched races for Riverside County voters will be the showdown between incumbent Sheriff Chad Bianco and challenger Michael Lujan. Check Out: Vote-by-Mail ballots for June primary election on the way to voters Bianco has been with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for 28 years and The post Meet the Candidates: Riverside County Sheriff￼ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
zachnews.net

San Bernardino County, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station will be conducting Marine Enforcement Operation during the Memorial Day Weekend 2022 beginning today.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station will be conducting Marine Enforcement Operation during the Memorial Day Weekend...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside County sees drop in unsheltered homeless

For the first time in six years, Riverside County has recorded a decrease in unsheltered homeless persons. That number dropped eight percent compared with 2020 in this year’s point-in-time count, which was conducted in February, according to a statement on the county’s website. Riverside County officials are attributing...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley fire grows to 150 acres, ten nearby homes & ranches threatened

4:15 PM A vegetation fire burning in a remote area of Yucca Valley has grown from 30-40 acres to 150 acres within the past half hour. Yucca Valley: #ElkFire UPDATE #SBCoFD UNIFIED with National Park SvcApprox 150 acres 0% containment10 structures threatened 75 FF OS or EnRoute Fixed Wing and helicopters on scene SBSO. Calfire, The post Yucca Valley fire grows to 150 acres, ten nearby homes & ranches threatened appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
rcoe.us

Autumn Khong Lundblad of Beaumont USD Named Third 2023 Riverside County Teacher of the Year

On an overcast Friday morning in Beaumont, a parade of well-wishers hiked together for a visit to “Camp Lundy”, also known as the classroom of Sundance Elementary School first grade teacher, Mrs. Autumn Khong Lundblad. Once at the classroom campsite, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez, announced that Mrs. Lundblad is the third 2023 Riverside County Teacher of the Year.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley Fire: 263 acres, 30% contained; No evacuations in place

May 27, 2022 1:15 PM Two 18-year-old campers have been arrested for allegedly starting the fire. Two 18-year-old campers arrested for allegedly starting 260+ acre Yucca Valley fire 9:30 AM The fire is now 263 acres with no active flames. Firefighters are working on hot spots. 6:00 AM The 250 acre fire is now 30% The post Yucca Valley Fire: 263 acres, 30% contained; No evacuations in place appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy