US Mourns Latest Mass Killing of 19 Children, 2 Adults at Texas School

By VOA News
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States was in mourning Wednesday in the aftermath of the country’s latest mass killing, a teenage gunman’s assault on an elementary school in the southwestern state of Texas that left at least 19 children and two adults dead. It was one of the deadliest rampages at a school in...

www.voanews.com

Reuters

Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break

May 24 (Reuters) - The children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were two days away from their summer break when Tuesday's massacre unfolded. They had visited the zoo and participated in a gifted-and-talented showcase, recent posts on the school's Facebook page showed. Tuesday was awards day, according to the calendar, and pupils were invited to wear a nice outfit and fun shoes as part of a "footloose and fancy" theme.
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey Calls for Action After Hometown School Shooting: “We Must Do Better”

Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Physical' Red Carpet Premiere Canceled in Wake of Texas Shooting'FBI' Season Finale Pulled by CBS After Texas School ShootingTexas School Shooting Kills 19 Children, Two Teachers “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz condemned for ‘prayer’ tweet after Texas elementary school shooting massacre

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas faced fierce criticism for saying he was praying for the city of Uvalde after a mass shooter killed 19 children and two adults at a school in the state.“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” he said. “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”Mr Cruz made the remarks after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Heidi &...
UVALDE, TX
Vice

After Texas Shooting, Parents Wait Hours to Find Out If Their Children Died

Hours before Amerie Jo Garza was murdered in her classroom, the 10-year-old had collected a certificate naming her an honor roll student. In just two days, the fourth grader was expected to graduate from Robb Elementary School in the Texas city of Uvalde. She, along with a handful of other students in her class, attended a ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate their achievements before the academic year ended. Clutching her rainbow colored award in both hands, Garza, described by her grandmother as a “teacher’s pet,” is seen grinning up at the camera with a slight twinkle in her eyes.
TEXAS STATE

