ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'The agonized screams of family members are audible from the parking lot' as parents of the Texas school shooting victims discovered their children had been killed: report

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHLQr_0fpSUpJi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bywxm_0fpSUpJi00
A family grieves outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"The agonized screams of family members are audible from the parking lot."

That's how a reporter covering the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, described the scene on Tuesday night.

In a series of tweets , Niki Griswold, a journalist with Austin-American Statesman, described the anguish at the Uvalde Civic Center, which is serving as a reunification site for families impacted by the shooting.

"A family has erupted into sobs outside the civic center," she said.

The scene was reminiscent of ones that took place after Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, noted New York Times reporter Maggie Astor in a tweet .

"After Sandy Hook, I read about how the group of parents waiting in a firehouse had dwindled until finally they were told that if they were still there, their children were dead. The reporters wrote that the screaming could be heard from the street. I will never forget that," she wrote.

A 2012 CNN article described how "frantic parents" had flocked to the Sandy Hook firehouse. "Why? Why?" one woman wailed as she walked up the road from the school.

The Robb Elementary School shooting is the deadliest elementary school mass shooting since Sandy Hook, which left 27 people dead in Newtown, Connecticut. Each of the 20 child victims was aged 6 and 7.

Late Tuesday night, Griswold tweeted that families in Uvalde were still "waiting for any news about their children." "It's getting dark," she said.

"I spoke to one man who says he's been waiting for news about his niece for hours. Heart is so heavy," she added.

In another update, she wrote: "Many families are still waiting for news, hoping to be told that their child is in the hospital, either in Uvalde or San Antonio. The alternative is their worst nightmare."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
State
Connecticut State
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Issues Call to Action After School Shooting in His Texas Hometown Uvalde: ‘This Is an Epidemic We Can Control’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey has issued a statement responding to news of a mass shooting at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The massacre has left at least 19 students and two adults dead, with several more being treated in local hospitals for injuries sustained during the incident. The actor offered a response on Tuesday evening through social media, extending his prayers to those impacted by the tragedy and calling Americans to action to combat the epidemic of gun violence. “As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Austin American Statesman#The Uvalde Civic Center#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
Insider

Insider

425K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy