Rogers wins State Rep race

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - In a tournament rich with history, there is one person who has seen it all. The matriarch of Colonial Club took us on a ride we will never forget.The Colonial Country Club legacy is alive and well. As Marty Leonard gazes at a portrait of her father, Marvin, it should be noted that he founded the club in 1936 -- the same year she was born.It was Marvin's protege Ben Hogan who won the tournament -- that is now known as the Charles Schwab Challenge -- a record five times.One of Marty's proudest possessions is the...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO