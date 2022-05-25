ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Rogers wins State Rep race

By admin
The Community News
 4 days ago

Glenn Rogers won the District 60 Republican House Primary Runoff with 9,261 votes to...

www.community-news.com

KHOU

Fort Worth cyclists rescue dog stuck on bridge

FORT WORTH, Texas — They meet every Monday night like clockwork: 7:30 p.m. on the dot. And sometimes they leave without you if you arrive at 7:31. “In four years I think we’ve canceled one ride,” said cyclist Abbey Robinson. They call themselves “Smash Bros Plus One.”...
FORT WORTH, TX
County
Parker County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Rogers, TX
City
Parker, TX
Parker County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
ARTnews

How a Former KKK Headquarters in Texas Is Being Transformed into a Center for Arts and Healing

Click here to read the full article. In 1921, white union workers at the meatpacker Swift & Company in Fort Worth, Texas, went on strike. Fred Rouse—a Black man with a family—was hired as a butcher by the company to replace those striking. On a December morning, he walked to the city’s Stockyards for work, crossing picket lines and racial lines. Walking home that night, he was attacked by strike agitators and left for dead. Five days later, while recuperating in the hospital, a mob broke into his room. That night Rouse became the only reported Black victim of lynching...
FORT WORTH, TX
devinenews.com

Kim (Hamilton) Hunter

While holding Matt’s hand, Kim left us on the early morning of Sunday, May 22, 2022. Of course that day – Sunday being the resurrection of Jesus, a time of Sabbath, the day of rest and worship for Jews and Christians. Kim entered the gates of heaven where she began living eternal life because of her faith and love of God and acceptance and teachings of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior who died on the cross for our sins and rose from the dead.
DEVINE, TX
fwtx.com

U.S. Census Data: Fort Worth Population Boom Rolls On

The fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are in the West and South, and the city where the West begins remains a leader in that growth. Fort Worth ranked third in the country in residents added with 12,916 from 2020 to 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Our brother to the south, San Antonio, added 13,626 people, the most in the U.S. from that time period. Phoenix was next with 13,224.
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

New scam going around in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket. “I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to...
SHERMAN, TX
Person
Mike Hale
Person
Glenn Rogers
CBS DFW

A ride along with Colonial Country Club matriarch Marty Leonard

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - In a tournament rich with history, there is one person who has seen it all. The matriarch of Colonial Club took us on a ride we will never forget.The Colonial Country Club legacy is alive and well. As Marty Leonard gazes at a portrait of her father, Marvin, it should be noted that he founded the club in 1936 -- the same year she was born.It was Marvin's protege Ben Hogan who won the tournament -- that is now known as the Charles Schwab Challenge -- a record five times.One of Marty's proudest possessions is the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

NOW OPEN: These 6 businesses recently opened in Keller, Roanoke and Fort Worth

Here are six businesses that have recently opened in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth. 1. Maple Street Biscuit Co. officially opened its new location at 967 Keller Parkway, Keller, on May 3, according to a spokesperson from the Keller location. The Keller restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is known for its “comfort food with a modern twist” and offers a variety of biscuits, waffles and bowls, according to its website. Maple Street Biscuit Co. has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in addition to two other Texas locations in Frisco and San Antonio. 817-753-8550. www.maplestreetbiscuits.com.
KELLER, TX
#Election#State Rep#Republican
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

A Look at The New Fred's Texas Cafe in Fort Worth

After more than four decades of serving wonderfully messy burgers in the West 7th neighborhood of Fort Worth, Fred's Texas Cafe has found a new home just a few miles away from the original. The new spot at 7101 Camp Bowie West officially opened last weekend. After the original Fred's...
FORT WORTH, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSST Radio

Wylie Teen Applying For Driver’s License Receives Ride To Jail Instead

A Wylie teen applying for his driver’s license received a ride to jail instead, according to jail reports. Nathaniel William Caldwell went to Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Sulphur Springs to obtain a driver’s license. A records check showed the 19-year-old Wylie resident to be wanted in Collin County on a sexual assault charge. He was detained while DPS communications operators awaited confirmation from Collin County that the warrant was active.
WFAA

Officer finds student with gun on middle school campus, says Fort Worth PD

FORT WORTH, Texas — A police officer at a middle school had to detain a student after they were found with a firearm on campus, according to Fort Worth police. The department said an officer from their School Initiative Unit was on duty at W. A. Meacham Middle School on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., he was notified about a student who possibly had a gun.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth residents want an end to stunt driving on its streets

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth community wants to put a stop to dangerous stunt driving on its streets. Members of the John T. White Neighborhood Association took their concerns to their Fort Worth City Council member. Video showed street stunters on Saturday, May 21, at John T. White...
FORT WORTH, TX

