ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Former Pearl High principal speaks out after Texas school shooting

By Leah Williams
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuxSZ_0fpSTJTb00

After a school shooting in Texas on Monday, May 24, a former Pearl High School principal is speaking out.

It’s been nearly 25 years since the school shooting in Pearl that left two students dead. The principal at the time, Roy Balentine, said October 1, 1997 is a day he will never forget.

“I just remember a lot of chaos. But I also remember a lot of compassionate people, a lot of people on my staff who just really stepped up to the plate and put their own life on the line,” said Balentine. “Not much time goes by that I, or probably any of the other people involved, don’t think about that situation that happened. It seems like it was two weeks ago. Sometimes it seems like it was 25 years ago,” said Balentine.

After going through the traumatic event, Balentine said he never expected school shootings to become the major nationwide issue that they have today. Now through his company School Safety Consultants, LLC, he has been working to help people prevent and prepare for incidents like school shootings.

“Basically what I’ve done is going into communities and shared our experience with them and what to expect. There are ways to minimize the risk. It’s security, it’s getting to know students, it’s addressing mental health, it’s keeping a close tie to the faith based community,” said Balentine.

While every incident isn’t easily preventable, a local school counselor says it’s important for everyone in a child’s life to monitor major changes in their behavior.

“If they’re normally pretty level headed and all of a sudden they’re really angry or aggressive or acting out violently. Kind of be aware of any behavioral changes, it’s like a red flag if something’s going on,” said a local school counselor.

“There’s somebody probably sitting in every school in America that probably if put in the right circumstances, are capable of doing something of this nature,” said Balentine.

It is ideal to stop these incidents before they occur, but it’s also important to get as much help as possible to heal after an unexpected tragedy strikes.

“I think the biggest thing is just being there for those victims and for the school for any staff members to have any type of crisis team available. There’s people that just need to talk that maybe they can’t afford to go get a therapist. Just having people that they can talk to reach out to,” said the school counselor.

Balentine said the entire Pearl community had to come together to truly heal from the 1997 school shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi students react to Texas school shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Tuesday’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Mississippi students spoke out about the tragedy. The students said more needs to be done. They called on state and city leaders to act on gun violence prevention, as well as tighten security measures. “It just kind of makes me […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Community reacts to string of teen-involved shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old was killed, and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Jackson on Thursday, May 26. On the same day, police said a 15-year-old accidentally shot by another 15-year-old, and a six-year-old was grazed by a bullet. All of the incidents happened just hours apart from another. “Everybody’s child […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Black Rodeo on again with senator coordinating law enforcement to provide security

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Black Rodeo will go on as planned with security from city, county, and state law officers. One Jackson state senator refused to see the fan-favorite and financial boost for the city be ruined by the fear of violence. Thousands of Mississippi rodeo fans will again return to the Mississippi Coliseum for the 19th Annual Jackson Black Rodeo.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bomb threat at Natchez Stine cleared

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities cleared a bomb threat that happened at Natchez Stine on Saturday, May 28. The Natchez Democrat reported store employees said the threat was made over their business radios. However, some of the radios are unaccounted for, and the employees were unsure who made the threat. Officers arrived and closed off […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Pearl, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Pearl, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Texas Sports
Pearl, MS
Sports
Local
Texas Education
WJTV 12

Man shot in leg at Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot in the leg in an Exxon parking lot in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said they responded to the shooting around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 98. Officers said they received a call from a local hospital shortly after, stating a man had been dropped off […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

JSU criminology professor discusses crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A criminology professor is pleading with city and state leaders to take aggressive measures and make changes to crack down on crime in Jackson. Jackson State University (JSU) Professor Kevin Lavine said it starts by educating youth in the home. The metro area was hit with a string of violent crimes […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Fight breaks out after MHS graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning. A News 11 viewer, who wants to remain anonymous, sent us a video of the fight that happened on campus. In the video, you can hear people screaming, and you can see one person wearing a blue cap and gown punching a person in a white t-shirt. You can see two other people in white t-shirts jumping in the fight.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Teen shot, other teen arrested after shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager is in critical condition and another teen was arrested after a shooting that happened on Prosperity Street on Friday, May 27. Jackson police said Allen Southwell was “disciplining” his cousin, 15-year-old Cincere Robinson, because his mother reportedly did not want him to leave the house. Robinson allegedly reached into […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Principal#Pearl High School#School Safety Consultants#Llc
WJTV 12

Funeral held for Better Men Society’s Robert Davis

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and community members gathered to remember the founder of the Better Men Society on Saturday, May 28. Robert Davis was shot and killed inside a home on Hannah Drive in Clinton on Sunday, May 1. His funeral was held at New Horizon Church. Davis was the founder of the Better […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Two die in multi-home fire in Hancock County

KILN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people died and roadways were blocked for hours following a fire that affected multiple homes in Hancock County on Saturday, May 28. The Sun Herald reported the fire happened in the Jourdan River Shores community off Mississippi 603 in Kiln. The fire blocked all lanes of highway traffic from Texas […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Boychoir to kickoff Summer Tour in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Boychoir will present its Summer Tour Kickoff Concert on Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be at the Lighthouse Ministries Church in Jackson. After this concert, the choir will tour beginning on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, across the Panhandle of Florida, on to Orlando, and finish […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

Shooting at car dealership leads to lockdown at Natchez High School

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive. The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested. Natchez High […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Reservoir police chief on Memorial Day weekend safety

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Reservoir police are expecting hundreds of people to spend some of their Memorial Day weekend at the Rez. Nationwide, people are traveling and looking for ways to spend their three-day weekend outdoors. Here in the metro area, many people will flock to the Rez. “It’s the first holiday weekend. We expect […]
BRANDON, MS
WDAM-TV

Friends, family remember the life of Sherralann Longmire

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Loved ones gathered at Morgantown Church of God to celebrate the life of Sherralann Longmire. On May 20, Longmire, 61, was found shot in a car at her house in Columbia on Mary Street, after an eleven-hour armed standoff between police and her brother Keith Sandidge.
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Group offers mental health resources in Grove Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local organization is working to bring mental health resources right to the doors of Jacksonians. Phi Pi of Mississippi hosted a community resource fair in Grove Park, aiming to help those suffering from mental illness. The organization is working to break the stigma and trauma that’s passed along generations. Speakers […]
JACKSON, MS
blackchronicle.com

Civil rights activists remember Woolworth’s lunch counter sit in

Saturday marks the 59th anniversary of when Tougaloo College students and faculty staged a sit-in at the Woolworth’s lunch counter in Jackson, Mississippi. The historic moment was documented by an iconic photograph that shows the sit-in by civil rights activists protesting segregation and the violent reaction that soon provoked. Elise Preston spoke to some of those who were there that day and saw it first-hand.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy