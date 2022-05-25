ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting

By JIM VERTUNO and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488e9X_0fpSSWoR00
Texas School Shooting Victims This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP) (Manny Renfro)

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.

By nightfall, names of those killed during Tuesday's attack at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde began to emerge. One man at the civic center walked away sobbing into his phone “she is gone.” On the backside of the building, a woman stood by herself, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet.

Manny Renfro said he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

Ybarra prepared to give blood for the wounded and pondered how no one noticed trouble with the shooter in time to stop him.

“To me, it’s more about raising mental health awareness,” said Ybarra, a wellness coach who attended the elementary school where the shooting happened. “Someone could possibly have seen a dramatic change before something like this happened.”

Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, mourned the death of her cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

She also lamented what she described as lax gun laws.

“We should have more restrictions, especially if these kids are not in their right state of mind and all they want to do is just hurt people, especially innocent children going to the schools,” Garza said.

On social media, pictures of smiling children were posted, their families begging for information. Classes had been winding down for the year and each school day had a theme. Tuesday’s was Footloose and Fancy. Students were supposed to wear a nice outfit with fun or fancy shoes.

Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, remained outside the school Tuesday night, waiting for word about his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Eliajha Cruz Torres, whose whereabouts remained unknown to family.

Cruz drove to the scene after receiving a tearful and terrifying call from his daughter shortly after the first reports that an 18-year-old gunman had opened fire at the school. While he waited outside the school Tuesday night, his family was at the hospital and civic center waiting for any potential word on her condition.

Çruz called the waiting the heaviest moment of his life.

“I hope she is alive,” Cruz said. “They are waiting for an update.”

Federico Torres waited for news about his 10-year-old son Rogelio. He told KHOU-TV that he was at work when he learned about the shooting and rushed to the school.

“They sent us to the hospital, to the civic center, to the hospital and here again, nothing, not even in San Antonio," Torres said. "They don’t tell us anything, only a photo, wait, hope that everything is well.”

Torres said he was praying that “my son is found safe ... Please if you know anything, let us know.”

Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is located across the street from Robb Elementary School, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening that it would be assisting families of the shooting victims with no cost for funerals.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Jamie Stengle contributed from Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Texas school shooting: Mother of Uvalde gunman asks for forgiveness

The mother of the gunman who fatally shot 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday asked for forgiveness in an interview with a Spanish-language news outlet. “Forgive me,” Adriana Martinez, the mother of Salvador Ramos, told CNN affiliate Televisa in an interview posted...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Texas school shooting: Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde on Friday, three days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the small Texas town’s Robb Elementary School, KSAT-TV reported. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, shared images of McConaughey’s visit with both...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRMG

Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde. Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde's...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Funerals#The Elementary School#Violent Crime#Ap#Robb Elementary School
KRMG

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students who, along with two teachers, were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Texas school shooting highlights concerns from Latino anti-gun violence advocates

UVALDE, Texas — The list of mass shootings in Texas in recent years goes on and on. Uvalde. El Paso. Santa Fe. Sutherland Springs. Latino anti-gun violence advocates in Texas say they are exhausted following the most recent school shooting in Uvalde. They have been continuously advocating against Gov. Greg Abbott's gun laws with each new incident, they say.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Biden called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers. The visit...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps

Robb Elementary School had measures in place to prevent this kind of violence. A fence lined the school property. Teachers were ordered to keep classroom doors closed and locked. Students faced regular lockdown and evacuation drills. But when an 18-year-old man arrived Tuesday at the school in Uvalde, Texas, intent...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRMG

Amid protests, NRA meets in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON — (AP) — The National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston amid protests Friday, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state, renewing the national debate over gun violence. Former President...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy