BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big weekend for Alabama anglers as red snapper season for recreational anglers opened Friday. Anglers chasing one of the Gulf’s most prized fish had to deal with rough seas on opening day. Some reported seas running 4 feet and strong winds and currents offshore. They also reported plenty of fish willing to take the bait. Alabama Marine Fisheries officials anticipate a similar combined quota to last year’s which wasn’t met at more than a million pounds.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO