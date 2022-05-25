ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor takes regional cake as rest of season icing on diamond

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
 4 days ago

House money allows for freedom.

Remi Gregory cranked two doubles and squeezed a bunt.

Still, the word of the day was "loose" as Oak Harbor shut out Norton 6-0 in a Division II regional semifinal Tuesday at New Riegel.

The Rockets (23-8) play Lexington at 5 p.m. Friday at New Riegel.

"We accomplished our goal of a district championship," Gregory said. "After last year, it was totally winnable and we didn't. Our only secret is our chemistry and the way we get along. We were out there having fun, relaxed, ready to play our game and do what we do.

"We have a shot at winning regional."

Gregory scored two runs and her bunt drove home a run.

"Coach [Chris Rawski] told us to have fun," she said. "Every time I'm up I tell myself I'm a good hitter. She threw the same pitch both times. I waited, saw it and hit it to right center."

Porter Gregory drove in two runs Tuesday. Reagan Schultz, Emily Sommers and Sydney Overmyer added one RBI apiece.

Schultz, Adkins, Schiller and Overmyer each scored one run.

Oak Harbor had 13 hits. Norton notched two strikeouts and Hannah Schimmoeller drew two walks, including one intentional, and was hit by a pitch.

"We normally don't have a specific approach," Gregory said. "We're aggressive. We knew she'd throw change ups and rise balls inside. We had to take advantage when she didn't cram us inside."

Gregory didn't notice anything different about Schultz in the circle as she struck out six and walked two. She allowed four hits in seven innings.

"Like any other tournament game," Gregory said. "She had fun."

Schultz allowed five runs in 26 innings in four postseason victories, including a five inning shutout.

Shortstop Reese Adkins stood out Tuesday on defense.

"It was her birthday," Gregory said. "She had a double play. She dove for a fly ball on the infield, caught it and threw to first."

Schiller, Schultz and Porter Gregory also celebrated doubles with the dugout.

"We have a great bond," Gregory said. "We're really not a team, we're a family. We're always there for each other."

Gregory knows at-bats with the family are dwindling. She's headed to Toledo for pharmacy and might try to walk on for softball.

"It's heartbreaking, but I'm so glad we made it this far," she said. "I want to keep going. It's disappointing it's coming to an end, but I wouldn't trade this group and these coaches."

Oak Harbor advanced to a regional final in 2017 under Rawski.

"It's the second time in school history," Gregory said. "It's pretty exciting to do that as a team."

