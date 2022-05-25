Walleye holds off surge from Utah to take 2-1 series lead

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — After seeing a seemingly comfortable four-goal lead nearly disappear, the Toledo Walleye fought off a huge surge from Utah and held off the Grizzlies 5-4 in Game 3 of the ECHL Western Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Toledo led 5-1 with 8:34 left in the second period, but Utah scored the next three goals to make it a one-score game with 9:21 to go in the third period. With a crowd of 5,315 fully electrified at the Maverik Center, the Walleye found enough left in the tank to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Mitchell Heard scored his first two goals of the playoffs, including the game-winner. Patrick Curry had a goal and two assists. Brandon Hawkins and T.J. Hensick, the team's leading scorers, also tallied goals. Josh Dickinson had two assists.

Walleye goalie Billy Christopoulos finished with 22 saves, calmly holding off a late press from the Grizzlies.

The teams split the first two games of the series at the Huntington Center. Game 4 will be held in Utah at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, and Game 5 is set for Saturday.

“We dug our heels in and got the job done,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “We stayed calm and poised on the bench. It's a 2-1 [series] lead and it doesn't matter how you got it done.”

Toledo led 2-0 after the first period and then 5-2 after two periods as the teams combined for five goals in the second period.

Utah scored a power-play goal 2:40 into the third period to pull within two goals at 5-3 as Dylan Fitze scored. The Grizzlies then pulled within one as Tyler Penner was left all alone in front to make it 5-4 Walleye with 9:21 left in the third.

“We all knew they were going to come back with a push,” Hawkins said. “We just have to take care of our details defensively. It was definitely tough, and it will be tougher on Friday. They are a good group that plays a hard game.”

Utah drew another power-play opportunity with 3:38 to go when Gordi Myer was whistled for hooking. Utah put heavy pressure on the Toledo end, but the Walleye killed the penalty and withstood the Grizzlies’ use of an extra attacker in the final minute.

Christopoulos came up with a brilliant save with his blocker to prevent a power-play goal with 2:20 left. Utah pulled its goalie with 52 seconds left but Toledo held strong, outshooting Utah 29-26 for the game.

“We came out hot and doing the right things,” Heard said. “We had good speed. And then we sat back a little bit. But we kept competing to the final buzzer. We had resiliency on the bench.”

As the series shifted to the Mountain Time Zone, the Walleye scored on two of their first five shots just 4:24 into the game.

Hawkins scored just after the final notes of the National Anthem finished reverberating around the Maverik Center. Myer had the initial shot from long distance, and Dickinson created a scramble with another quick shot. Hawkins popped in the loose puck just 31 seconds into the game for his team-high 11th goal of the playoffs.

Heard scored less than four minutes later, showing great patience on his first goal of the postseason. Heard cut across the top of the slot before firing a shot down low that beat Utah goalie Peyton Jones.

Making his 14th consecutive start of the postseason, Christopoulos looked sharp in the early going, stopping all 10 shots he faced.

Utah started Jones over No. 1 netminder Trent Miner, who had been called up to the NHL on Sunday but returned early Tuesday morning. Jones came into the game with a 2-1-1 record and a 3.57 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. He ended up being pulled in the second period.

Christopoulos made an easy stop on a penalty shot just seconds into the second period on Connor McDonald.

“He made some real big key saves tonight,” Watson said. “He was being a wall when we needed him to be a wall. Billy was as calm as ever.”

The Grizzlies got on the board 1:54 into the second period as former Walleye defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous remained hot. D'Astous scored his league-high 19th goal of the postseason, adding to his playoff record.

However, Curry then scored a magnificent goal with a great individual effort. Curry stole the puck to create his own solo rush and then scored on the quick breakaway to put the Walleye up 3-1 with a little more than 13 minutes left in the second period.

“Whenever you can get a lead and build on it,” Curry said. “It felt good to get the cushion. We said in the locker room, 'This isn't over.' We had to be ready for it. They got some momentum. But we weathered it and stuck together and finished off the game. We had guys sacrificing. We have some good guys out there doing the job.”

The complexion of the game changed in an instant, as Toledo scored back-to-back power-play goals just 38 seconds apart to take a 5-1 lead.

Hensick scored while Toledo was on a 5-on-3 power play to make it 4-1.

“That 5-on-3 goal was huge, and then we got that second one to extend the lead,” Watson said. “When guys are scoring goals, they're feeling good about themselves.”

That forced Utah to make a goaltender change as Miner (10 saves on 11 shots) replaced Jones (14 saves on 18 shots).

Just seconds later, Heard notched his second goal of the game as the Walleye were still on the power play as Toledo scored on its first shot against Miner.

Utah responded with a goal from Zach Tsekos to make it 5-2 with 5:24 left in the second.

“They made it hard for us,” Watson said. “They pressured the puck all over. They took advantage of every opportunity. That's a good-skating hockey team. They used it here tonight. They had energy and jump.”

Watson said the team's final two penalty kills were enormous.

“There were some big blocks and great stick detail. We have to do that on a consistent basis,” Watson said. “Every experience we go through here is a learning experience, and tonight was that. We could see their energy and push with their home crowd behind them. We have to our manage our game a little bit better there.”'

The Walleye have now scored at least five goals in six of their past seven games.

“Game 4 will be very big for us,” Watson said. “It's an opportunity for us to take a 3-1 lead, and we know how hard it will be.”