The Mets and Phillies will square off in a National League East showdown on Sunday Night Baseball. The Mets have gotten off to a phenomenal start this season, racking up a 31-17 record through their first 48 games. That trails only the Dodgers in the NL -- and it has given the Mets a massive leg up on a weak division. None of the other squads are above .500 and the Mets own an 8 1/2-game lead over the second-place Braves. That gives them the largest lead in any division in baseball.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO