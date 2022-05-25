ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Abandoned home in Salinas catches fire

By Ariana Jaso
KSBW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Fire received a report on a 1st alarm fire around 7:15 p.m. at an abandoned home on Falcon Drive and Partridge Street, near Dr. Oscar F. Loya Elementary School. “While we were in route, we did get additional reports of some juveniles running from...

www.ksbw.com

NBC Bay Area

2-Alarm House Fire Spreads to Trees, Other Homes in San Jose

Firefighters in San Jose battled a two-alarm structure fire, which spread to trees and other houses, the department reported Saturday on Twitter. The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Callecita Street and homes around it were burning or were in threat of burning due to the fire's spread via trees, the department said.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Near Commercial Buildings in San Jose Under Control: Officials

Crews responded to a fire in San Jose Saturday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters battled a fire on the 200 block of Leo Avenue and it was threatening commercial structures, the fire department said via Twitter. Officials said the flames burned inside a pile of junk and started to threaten nearby...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body discovered in area burned by wildfire in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY –  One person was found dead in the area burned by the King Fire in Monterey County, authorities said Friday.The body has been turned over to the Monterey County Sheriff's Department coroner division and an investigation is underway, according to a news release.Authorities did not identify the person or provide details about where the body was found. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been around the fire area late Wednesday afternoon to contact the sheriff's department through one of two tip lines. Information to help the investigators should be directed to Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at (831) 755-3773 or Detective Arras Willson at (831) 759-7203.The fire area is in the riverbed behind McDonalds and KFC on Broadway Circle in King City, officials said. As of Thursday evening, the King Fire had charred 90 acres and was 90 percent contained, fire officials said.The fire was reported Wednesday evening near the Salinas River and an evacuation warning was issued by the King City Police Department for areas southwest of River Drive and Rio Vista Drive between Broadway and Canal streets and west to the Salinas River. The vegetation fire burned in the riverbed, according to emergency officials. 
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

11-year-old boy reported missing in Gilroy now found

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday afternoon in Gilroy, police announced in a Nixle alert sent out at 6:15 p.m. Leo Barradas ran away from the 7200 block of Dowdy Street but now has been found as of 7:55 p.m. He is approximately 4 feet tall with black hair, brown […]
GILROY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cat reported missing from Sierra Bonita Village

Posters about Willy’s disappearance are posted on utility poles in Sierra Bonita Village. – A cat that charmed the residents of Sierra Bonita Village in Paso Robles is missing. Willy the cat disappeared Sunday morning. He reportedly had his breakfast, and then left his home to cruise the neighborhood. He has not been seen since.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kingcityrustler.com

1 found dead in King City riverbed fire

KING CITY — One person has been found dead in the riverbed area burned by the King Fire, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. The fire, located in the Salinas River riverbed behind McDonald’s and KFC on Broadway Circle in King City, started Wednesday afternoon and spread to 90 acres before forward progress was stopped. It was 90% contained as of Friday morning.
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Body found in King City grassfire: MCSO

KING CITY, Calif. — A body was found in the area burned by the King Fire, near King City, the Monterey County Sheriff's Department reported on Friday. According to investigators, the remains were turned over to the coroner and an investigation has begun. Anyone with information, or who was...
KING CITY, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Airlifted after Auto Accident on Hames Road [Santa Cruz, CA]

Several Injured in Single-Car Collision at Hames Hollow. Police responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m., at Hames Hollow. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a 2002 Mazda hit a tree and a fire hydrant. However, the events leading up still remain unclear.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kion546.com

Greenfield Police investigate a stabbing

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION)- Greenfield Police responded to a report of a stabbing near Parkside Park Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male juvenile with a stab wound. Officers later learned that the initial stabbing incident occurred an hour before during a fight near 9th Street and Palm Avenue, said police.
GREENFIELD, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Woman Dies After Crashing into Disabled Big Rig on Freeway

At about 1:25 pm Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries southbound State Route 99 just south of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved. One was a Buick...
TURLOCK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man taken into custody after pursuit in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man has been taken into custody after a pursuit with police that was initiated in Soledad Friday, according to CHP. Soledad Police said they received a call of a man driving a stolen grey Volkswagon Sedan and initiated a chase on Highway 101. The vehcile crashed with another vehicle near Arroyo The post Man taken into custody after pursuit in Soledad appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 40, Dies After Shooting In Riverbank Applebee’s Parking Lot

RIVERBANK (CBS13) – A man has died after a shooting in the Riverbank Applebee’s parking lot Thursday night. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 10 p.m., they got a report about a shooting at the Crossroads Shopping Center parking lot – which was full with people who were having celebrations after high school graduation ceremonies. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but detectives believe some sort of dispute happened inside the bar of the restaurant before the shooting outside. Authorities say 40-year-old Riverbank resident Salvador Ramos was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, deputies say. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Modesto resident Jonathan Alexander Ray. Deputies say he took off from the scene, but was later spotted by a law enforcement helicopter near Oakdale and Sylvan roads. Ray was then pulled over and arrested. No other injuries have been reported after the shooting and detectives say they don’t believe there are any other outstanding suspects.
RIVERBANK, CA
KSBW.com

Former Monterey County Sheriff Norm Hicks dies

SALINAS, Calif. — Former Monterey County Sheriff Norm Hicks has died. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook to announce the passing. "It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of former Monterey County Sheriff Norm Hicks," the post said. Hicks was sheriff of...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘They Were Prepared': Realtor Says Burglars Targeted Home for Sale in San Jose

A realtor says burglars targeted a San Jose home still on the market. Police are now trying to figure out if they got the idea by going to an open house and casing the home. Footage from a surveillance camera shows someone rolling a brand new refrigerator out of a vacant condo for sale in East San Jose. The footage was provided by the homeowner. NBC Bay Area is blurring the faces seen in the footage because police have not yet identified anyone in the footage as suspects.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Found Safe in Gilroy: Police

Police in Gilroy say they have safely located an 11-year-old boy who had been reported missing on Saturday afternoon after his family said he had run away. Leo Barradas was returned to his family as of 7:55 p.m., according to police.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police negotiating with suspect who fired several rounds at officers in Seaside, shelter-in-place orders still active

Seaside Police said to avoid the area near San Pablo Avenue due to a suspect who fired several rounds at officers. The suspect is currently on their patio near Freemont Boulevard. The post Police negotiating with suspect who fired several rounds at officers in Seaside, shelter-in-place orders still active appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA

