South El Monte, CA

Motorcycle High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash, Rider in Custody

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: A high-speed motorcycle pursuit of suspected DUI and reckless driving ended in a crash on a freeway and the rider in custody early Tuesday morning, May 24, in the city of South El Monte.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a speeding motorcyclist in the South El Monte area on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Deputies soon lost sight of the suspect. The LASD Air Unit located the suspect on the 10 Freeway east where he then transferred onto the 605 Freeway south and onto the 60 Freeway westbound where the motorcyclist crashed at Rosemead. The suspect soon ran off the freeway leaving the motorcycle in lanes almost causing a traffic collision. There were no ground units following at that point, just the LASD airship.

California Highway Patrol and LASD arrived at the Whittier Narrows recreation area after the airship notified ground units that the suspect was inside the location. Deputies found the suspect within 25 minutes hiding along Rosemead Boulevard and placed him into handcuffs.

Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived to assess the suspect. He was then transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

