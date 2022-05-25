ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team: ‘I’ve seen more UFOs than I can count,’ DOD scientist says

By George Knapp
 4 days ago

MYSTERY WIRE – – Thanks to his appearances on popular television programs, Dr. Travis Taylor is one of the world’s best-known UFO hunters, including “Ancient Aliens” and “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.” But Taylor is not a true believer. He was brought in as a consultant to both programs because of his rigorous, skeptical nature. It is possible, he says, to pursue the unknown, even the paranormal, and still adhere to the scientific method.

“If you’re supposed to be a trained scientist or engineer, you’re supposed to be asking these questions, you know, instead of running away and hiding from these questions. I think the perception has changed,” Travis told Mystery Wire.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 12: Travis Taylor speaks onstage during the Ancient Aliens Live Tour at NJPAC on May 12, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for History)

Taylor joined businessman Brandon Fugals’s team at Fugals’s infamous Skinwalker ranch three years ago and firmly believed he would be able to resolve the ranch’s assorted mysteries in short order. But the longer he stayed, the stranger things became.

You know, I had never seen a UFO until I got out there. Now, I have seen more UFOs now than you can count.”

Travis Taylor

He does not merely play a scientist on TV. Taylor boasts a doctorate in aerospace systems engineering, a doctorate in optical science and engineering, a master’s degree in physics, a master’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering, and a master’s degree in astronomy. He has had a 20-year career supporting NASA, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and other customers. An accomplished writer, he has written two textbooks, over 15 papers, and 21 science fiction novels. He was recently hired to work for Radiance Technologies, a tech firm that performs classified work for the Department of Defense. One of his colleagues is John “Jay’ Stratton, the former head of the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force, a unit created to investigate military encounters with UFOs.

BALTIMORE, MD – NOVEMBER 09: Travis Taylor speaks onstage at the Ancient Aliens: Area 52 – Secret Space Programs panel during Day 1 of AlienCon Baltimore 2018 at the Baltimore Convention Center on November 9, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for HISTORY)

In a surprisingly candid and wide-ranging interview, Taylor shares his opinions about the role of science in the pursuit of the unknown, his personal experiences with strange phenomena on Skinwalker Ranch, the physical effects of close encounter cases, and the mysterious ‘hitchhiker effect’ that multiple UFO/paranormal eyewitnesses have reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

