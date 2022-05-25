Parsippany Police Say Increase Police Presence to Greet Students on Wednesday

On May 8, at around 8 p.m., Sparta police officer Michael Poon reported seeing a grey Toyota speed down Route 15 heading north at 85 mph in a 55-mph zone. After stopping the vehicle, Officer Poon spoke with the driver, Stacey Gilligan, 31, of Montague, NJ, and suspected that she was operating her vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to a Sparta PD press release.

MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO