North Brunswick Township, NJ

North Brunswick to Increase Police Presence Wednesday at Schools

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – A school shooting on Tuesday claimed the lives on 19...

TinaNY
4d ago

all schools, even the small town schools should have police and guard presence at all times inside and outside because it will deter violence aimed at children

North Brunswick Township, NJ
North Brunswick Township, NJ
NJ.com

From N.J. middle school teacher | ‘I did not sign up for this’ | Opinion

My blood boils when I see photographs of young female educators, just like me, who are memorialized as “heroes” with captions using words like “sacrificed her life for her students.” Like so many of us, my heart shatters to see the crooked smiles of unsuspecting children on their school picture day, hopeful for a great school year and a kick-ass playground to climb on at recess.
#Police #School Shooting #Robb Elementary School
UPI News

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING THESE TRESPASSERS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Trespassers at State Facility. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying trespassers at the Arthur Brisbane Child Treatment Facility located in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Over the last several months, detectives from the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
NBC Philadelphia

107 Cases of Brain Tumors Led to Investigation at NJ High School: Mayor Announces Results

When a former student at Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey, realized that he, his wife and his sister all had brain tumors, he wondered if something about their high school could have caused them. After doing some research, Al Lupiano told TODAY that he discovered 107 former students and teachers with brain tumors. (TODAY did not independently verify the cases.)
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

