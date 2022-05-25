North Brunswick to Increase Police Presence Wednesday at Schools
NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – A school shooting on Tuesday claimed the lives on 19...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – A school shooting on Tuesday claimed the lives on 19...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
all schools, even the small town schools should have police and guard presence at all times inside and outside because it will deter violence aimed at children
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 5