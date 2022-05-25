ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Increased Police Presence at Anne Arundel County Schools Planned for Wednesday

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department on Tuesday announced...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Shooting#Elementary School#Law Enforcement#Md#Aacp#Shore News Network
CBS Baltimore

Security Increases After Maryland Man Allegedly Threatens Gale-Bailey Elementary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of making multiple threats of mass violence at an elementary school in Maryland. Earl Washington Jr. of Lexington Park, Maryland, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. The 46-year-old man is accused of calling Gale-Bailey Elementary School and a business in White Plains on Tuesday and making several threats of mass violence. Police say the calls were related to the people known to Washington. They are believed to be domestic-related. But out of an abundance of caution, extra officers will be at Gale-Bailey Elementary School this week.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Honors 12 Students Killed During 2021-22 School Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twelve students who died from gun violence over this past school year were honored during the Baltimore City Public Schools’ 5th annual Day of Remembrance. The ceremony was held Thursday morning on the steps of the school district’s headquarters on North Avenue. BCPS CEO Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises led the commemoration with a reading of each student’s name who died followed by a moment of silence. Each student’s name was also written across the top of a balloon structure. The youngest victim was Maliyah Turner, a 13-year-old who was killed in November 2021, her mother Michelle Smith said. The teen was shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County reports COVID-19 case count increase

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health on Friday announced it has moved into the "High Community Level" for COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 in Maryland: Interactive map, new case data updated daily. The new data shows there are 35 cases per 100,000 per day over the last seven days in the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Video Shows Squeegee Worker Assaulting A Driver At Busy Baltimore Intersection

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video obtained by WJZ appears to show squeegee workers assaulting a driver at a red light off of Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore.  The video was taken Thursday afternoon from a camera inside a car behind the incident.  #WATCH: VIDEO from Thursday off Mt Royal Ave Squeegee worker appears to be fighting w/ driver, opens car door and when the driver shuts it he opens it again, hits the person inside Owner of video submitted it police but police said to share it, help identify the suspects@wjz pic.twitter.com/Js2Oxwbj46 — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 28, 2022 The video appears to show a...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

VERIFY: Police say social media posts warning of racial attacks at a Bowie Walmart are false

BOWIE, Md. — Eleven viewers sent the Verify team a disturbing claim that centers on threats of racial violence at places like Walmart and Target stores. "Is it true that the Walmart and Target stores in mostly Black neighborhoods have been receiving death threats about killing Black people in these stores?" one viewer emailed. "I received two text messages from two people who don’t know each other about the same story? Please verify."
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Teenagers Shot, One Killed, At Inner Harbor During Memorial Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenagers were shot in downtown Baltimore—one of them fatally—near the harbor on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near Inner Harbor responded to the sounds of bullets flying through the air at 7:34 p.m., police said. Police say a double shooting happened here at the Inner Harbor around 7:30. 17-year-old woman and a man have been taken to a local hospital @wjz pic.twitter.com/h6IQYfjLnj — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 29, 2022 They found a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot injuries in the 300 block of East Pratt Street. The 17-year-old boy died from his injuries, Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Seeks Public Assistance Finding Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a “critical missing” man last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities. Police said on Friday that they needed the public’s assistance finding 38-year-old Carl Miller. Miller has brown and gray hair. He is 5’6 and weighs around 120 pounds, according to authorities. He was possibly wearing a blue shirt and blue pants or jeans when he went missing, police said. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miller should call 911 or 410-307-2020.  This is an older photo, according to Miller’s family.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

93K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy