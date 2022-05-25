ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finishing touches being put on repairs to eagle statue before returning to Riverside Park

By Site staff
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The repairs to the iconic eagle statue in Riverside Park are nearing completion, according to the contractor of the project.

The eagle still needs some finishing touches before it’s put back up on its perch.

There is hope the eagle will go back in the park soon, although there isn’t an exact date at this time.

Leaders say they will let people know prior to bringing the eagle back to Riverside Park.

