ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

Savings tips with grocery inflation at 14-year high

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — Ahead of this holiday weekend, you might be preparing for large gatherings, and often, that means a large menu. This year, the cost of that menu will be a lot higher. The USDA forecasts 2022 inflation is already at a 14-year high. Meaghan Hickey, editorial director...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: Many to see $500 monthly payments

Americans in one city will soon see monthly UBI payments worth $500, but they must qualify to see the first payment this month. The UBI program is being launched in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Families are currently completing the enrollment process to receive the payments. Many don’t have bank accounts, but a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Chicken Recipe#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Hamburgers#Coupon#Food Drink#Usda
Axios Twin Cities

7 must-try spots for cheap eats in the Twin Cities

As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Feds Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries; Cases Reported In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi. In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand. While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away. The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart. Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular Minneapolis clothing store closing in June

Minneapolis shoppers will have one less clothing store to purchase from as another popular fashion brand closes its doors for good. Ranjatm/Pixabay (Canva Pro license) Urban Outfitters just announced that it will be closing its store location at 3006 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. According to local reports, the store is set to close its doors for good at the end of the day on June 20, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hospitality industry seeks boost this Memorial Day weekend

SPRING PARK, Minn. — It's a busy weekend for businesses in the hospitality industry, an industry that's still trying to recover from the pandemic. On Saturday, people who were out on the patio at Lord Fletcher's in Spring Park had more than enough reason to be out soaking up the sunshine and warmer temps.
SPRING PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Restaurant Ceviche Seafood House to Open Soon in Plymouth

A new seafood restaurant plans to open soon in Plymouth. Ceviche Seafood House, would fill a spot at 3500 Vicksburg Lane near Cub Foods. The Plymouth City Council approved a liquor license for the restaurant on Tuesday night. It would replace El Azteca restaurant, which closed last winter. Construction is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

DNR Asks People To Report Black Bear Sightings In Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help in monitoring black bears across the Twin Cities metro area. If you see a black bear anywhere in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or much of the southwestern corner of the state, you are asked to report it. (credit: CBS) Just go to the DNR website to document it by clicking here. The DNR also asked those traveling to remote spots of the state stay aware of bears, always keeping tabs on their surroundings. “Coexistence with bears is completely possible with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” DNR bear project leader Andrew Tri said. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Summer and date night outfits for men and women

MINNEAPOLIS — With Memorial Day just on the horizon, many people's calendars went from barren to jammed-packed, leaving some to wonder what to wear for the sudden surge in activities. During KARE 11 Saturday, Jodi Mayers of Jodi Mayers & Style Partners in the Twin Cities provided outfit and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KARE 11

Twin Cities authors donate children's books to Buffalo after shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Halfway across the country, Sheletta Brundidge still can't shake the images from the targeted attack on Buffalo's Black community. "Just more than thoughts and prayers are needed. There's a time to think and a time to pray but there's also a time to do something. What could I do, 14, 15, 16 hours away?" Brundidge said from her home in the Twin Cities on Monday, in an interview conducted before the latest mass shooting in Texas. "How could I help this community, in a real, tangible way?"
BUFFALO, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy