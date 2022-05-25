Daily Pickleball at McFadden

Murfreesboro voters get a chance to hear from candidates on the August 4, 2022, ballot in three voter forums scheduled for Tuesday evening, June 7, at Murfreesboro City Hall, hosted by the League of Women Voters in partnership with Murfreesboro CityTV. The forums will include candidates for Murfreesboro mayor, Murfreesboro City Council, and Murfreesboro City School Board. The forums will be cablecast live on Murfreesboro CityTV, live streamed on various channels, and available for later viewing. The public is also invited to attend in person.

MURFREESBORO, TN