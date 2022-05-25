ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Prep softball: Maria Carrillo’s postseason run comes to end

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
The Maria Carrillo softball team wrapped up arguably its most successful season in school history on Tuesday night in Humboldt County.

The Pumas, the No. 5 seed in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs, met their match in top-seeded Eureka in the section semifinals, falling 5-0 to bring their season to a close at 14-11.

While their record may not jump out on paper, what Maria Carrillo accomplished this year was nothing short of historic for its program.

By beating Albany, the No. 4 seed, in the quarterfinals last Saturday, the Pumas advanced the deepest into the postseason they ever have. Additionally, their first-round game against Piner was the first time they’d ever hosted a playoff game.

“This team accomplished a lot of things,” said head coach Chris Hoke. “We’re young, got two freshmen starting, two sophomores starting, and we’ve only got one senior. So, they’ve got a lot of work to do to build on this performance and I think they’re up for the challenge.”

On Tuesday, the Pumas simply ran into the buzz saw that is the Eureka Loggers (26-1).

Ace pitcher Kira Morris, who entered the game with four no-hitters and a perfect game already this season, allowed just one hit and struck out 12 to lead the Loggers into the Division 3 title game.

Despite the final score, the Pumas only trailed 1-0 heading into the sixth. But the hosts took advantage of a costly error and got some timely hits to score four runs in the frame to pull away down the stretch.

Eureka catcher McKenna Beach doubled in a 2-for-3 day, Claire Maples had two hits and Kaitlin Giacone had a pair of RBIs.

Rachaely Yaya had the lone hit of the game for Maria Carrillo, a double in the fourth, and starting pitcher Madison Cooper went the distance with nine strikeouts, six hits and four earned runs in defeat.

“Good pitcher-good catcher combination is hard to beat sometimes,” Hoke said. “We just didn’t make adjustment to her and hit well. We did a lot of things we wanted to do — pushed her into high counts, forcing her into some walks, things she normally didn’t do during the season — it was just our big hitters didn’t come through and we made a couple mistakes defensively.

“They’re a good team, got a couple good hits, played well and just played a little better than we did.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

