Prep softball: Maria Carrillo’s postseason run comes to end

The Maria Carrillo softball team wrapped up arguably its most successful season in school history on Tuesday night in Humboldt County.

The Pumas, the No. 5 seed in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs, met their match in top-seeded Eureka in the section semifinals, falling 5-0 to bring their season to a close at 14-11.

While their record may not jump out on paper, what Maria Carrillo accomplished this year was nothing short of historic for its program.

By beating Albany, the No. 4 seed, in the quarterfinals last Saturday, the Pumas advanced the deepest into the postseason they ever have. Additionally, their first-round game against Piner was the first time they’d ever hosted a playoff game.

“This team accomplished a lot of things,” said head coach Chris Hoke. “We’re young, got two freshmen starting, two sophomores starting, and we’ve only got one senior. So, they’ve got a lot of work to do to build on this performance and I think they’re up for the challenge.”

On Tuesday, the Pumas simply ran into the buzz saw that is the Eureka Loggers (26-1).

Ace pitcher Kira Morris, who entered the game with four no-hitters and a perfect game already this season, allowed just one hit and struck out 12 to lead the Loggers into the Division 3 title game.

Despite the final score, the Pumas only trailed 1-0 heading into the sixth. But the hosts took advantage of a costly error and got some timely hits to score four runs in the frame to pull away down the stretch.

Eureka catcher McKenna Beach doubled in a 2-for-3 day, Claire Maples had two hits and Kaitlin Giacone had a pair of RBIs.

Rachaely Yaya had the lone hit of the game for Maria Carrillo, a double in the fourth, and starting pitcher Madison Cooper went the distance with nine strikeouts, six hits and four earned runs in defeat.

“Good pitcher-good catcher combination is hard to beat sometimes,” Hoke said. “We just didn’t make adjustment to her and hit well. We did a lot of things we wanted to do — pushed her into high counts, forcing her into some walks, things she normally didn’t do during the season — it was just our big hitters didn’t come through and we made a couple mistakes defensively.

“They’re a good team, got a couple good hits, played well and just played a little better than we did.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.