"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

murfreesborotn.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

williamsonherald.com

Spring Hill’s newest burger and beer stop opens doors

A hungry crowd showed up to support the official grand opening of The Spot Burgers & Beers in Spring Hill Monday. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. The Spot is a counter service restaurant serving fresh — never frozen — burgers with a West...
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Nashville Zoo: First spotted fanaloka in the United States

The Nashville Zoo has welcomed the first spotted fanaloka to be born in the United States. Nashville Zoo: First spotted fanaloka in the United …. Man accused of killing father in rest area on I-24 Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular May 29, 2022. 5 arrested after selling cocaine to undercover...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Developer extends Riverchase Apartments resident moveout date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With just three days left for people who live at the Riverchase Apartment to leave the property, the developer has extended the move-out date by a month. On Friday, Cypress Real Estate Advisors said the deadline is now June 30 for those who still live at...
NASHVILLE, TN
#Patterson Park#Fitness#Dirty 30#Intervals
WSMV

TSU community reflects on fatal Buffalo shooting, Black mental health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Across the country, many communities felt the impact of the fatal shooting in Buffalo, New York, that claimed the lives of ten people. Tennessee State University psychology and history experts and an incoming student from New York told school officials the attack was highly personal. “I...
BUFFALO, NY
styleblueprint.com

Just Listed! This Brentwood Estate Is an Entertainer’s Dream

A subdivision in Brentwood, TN, Princeton Hills is a highly sought-after community offering stately homes and 32 acres of common area that includes beautiful walking trails and greenways. Nestled in this upscale neighborhood is a stunning 8,660-square-foot home that just hit the market. From its multi-level indoor and outdoor living spaces to the backyard oasis and stunning architectural details, this home is perfect for entertaining and exudes luxury and charm around every corner. Take a look inside — and find out how you can call this house home!
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Onyx + Alabaster purchases historic downtown Franklin building

On the downtown Franklin square, every building has a story to tell. One of its most historic structures is beginning a brand-new chapter. Interior design firm Onyx + Alabaster has officially purchased the 4,620-square-foot building at 234 Public Square from Creed Investments for $4.2 million. “I’ve always had an affinity...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Old Bank on Murfreesboro Square to Reopen as Restaurant

An old building many will recognize as the old Murfreesboro bank from the 1920s will soon reopen as a local restaurant after two years of preparations and remodeling. In early 2020, the building was owned by the county and used as the Rutherford County District Attorneys office. After the new judicial center opened, the county had no need for the structure and decided to sell it at a public auction. The building was sold to Martin McGill and his wife for $810,000 in July of 2020.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Nike Opens at Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway

Nike, the fitness apparel brand, holds its grand opening at the Fifth + Broadway development on Thursday, May 26, according to a social media post by Fifth + Broadway. The new store is located on the street level next to Ariat Boots, at 5045 Broadway Place, Nashville in the Fifth + Broadway development.
NASHVILLE, TN
dangerous-business.com

The Best Things to Do in Franklin, Tennessee: The Perfect 3-Day Itinerary

FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

6 Beaches We Love in Middle Tennessee

Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. ​​​​​876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAMS: FREE Breakfast and Lunch for Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Children and Teens 18 and Under

The FREE summer feeding program will be serving breakfast and lunch throughout the Rutherford County area starting June 1st. Rutherford County Schools Spokesperson James Evans told WGNS NEWS…. While the food is free to those who are 18 and under, Evans explained that adults can purchase breakfast or lunch…. Adult...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

“Hero” Kindergarten Teacher Tackles Intruder At Nashville School

On May 11th, Rachel Davis was rounding her kindergarteners up from recess at Inglewood Elementary School when a man jumped the fence and rushed toward the school door. Davis planted herself in front of the door, grabbed the man when he pushed past her, and then when he shook her, she ran after him, tackling him and breaking her elbow in the process.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Charlie’s Shoe and Boot Repair closes after 44 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular shop in Lebanon announced its closure this week. For 44 years, the family business Charlie’s has saved Soles on Main Street in Lebanon in their unique way. It’s hard to feel first when everything you do is 2nd hand. When Leather boots...
LEBANON, TN

