Murfreesboro, TN

Homeschool Science Series: Water Quality for Ages 5-8

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp your student explore the world through science. Students...

Muddy-Vator 4 at Patterson Park Community Center

8-week obstacle course training program that will result in the opportunity for participants to be ready for local Muddy-Vator event. You will be lifting, jumping, pulling, crawling and running in short bursts. Improve strength, speed, individual achievement, and promotes teamwork. Meets 2 days a week. For ages 16+. Registration begins April 29 via the link below. Headbands and other Incentives handed out during or at conclusion of training program. Cool towels will be provided for use during training times.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Candidates for Murfreesboro City offices to participate in televised, web-streamed LWV Forum June 7

Murfreesboro voters get a chance to hear from candidates on the August 4, 2022, ballot in three voter forums scheduled for Tuesday evening, June 7, at Murfreesboro City Hall, hosted by the League of Women Voters in partnership with Murfreesboro CityTV. The forums will include candidates for Murfreesboro mayor, Murfreesboro City Council, and Murfreesboro City School Board. The forums will be cablecast live on Murfreesboro CityTV, live streamed on various channels, and available for later viewing. The public is also invited to attend in person.
MURFREESBORO, TN

