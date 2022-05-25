ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT Reveals New Title Match for In Your House

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 4 days ago

The card for WWE NXT's In Your House just expanded, and it will feature a battle for Championship gold. At the moment there is a NXT Championship match and a North American Championship match as well as an NXT Tag Team Championship match, and now thanks to tonight's NXT there will...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

AEW's MJF Reportedly Tweets "F- This Place" After Tony Khan Speaks on Contract Situation

MJF has been one of All Elite Wrestling's four pillars since the company launched, but in recent months reports and rumors have surrounded his future with the company. Reports have stated that the relationship between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan has been rocky this year, with rumors of heated discussions between the two after MJF said he might not be staying with AEW after his contract runs out in two years, which would open the door for WWE. During today's Double or Nothing media call Khan was asked about MJF and the conflicts in real life and in story, and evidently MJF didn't love what he heard (or just wanted to troll some people) and he reportedly quickly posted a comment and then deleted it, writing "F this place" in response.
WWE
ComicBook

The Reason WWE Changed Raquel Rodriguez's Finishing Move Possibly Revealed

Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey delivered an impressive match a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and last night they faced off against each other once again. Unfortunately, their match got crashed after Shotzi got everyone fuming about being passed up for a shot at the Title, but that wasn't the only takeaway from the match, as Michael Cole revealed a new name for Rodriguez's finisher during the match. The finisher was previously named the Chingona Bomb (which was a fantastic name by the way), but Cole called it the Tejana Bomb during the match, and WrestlingNews.co seems to have put the puzzle pieces together on why it was changed.
WWE
ComicBook

The Rock's Daughter Has a New WWE Wrestler Name

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, officially signed a contract with the WWE back in 2020 after spending months training at the WWE Performance Center. She has yet to make her debut for the company due to a number of surgery-requiring injuries, but this week she took to Twitter to reveal her new pro wrestler name, Ava Raine.
WWE
ComicBook

Unlikely WWE SmackDown and Raw Superstars Team Up to Challenge The Usos

The Usos had a lot to celebrate on tonight's WWE SmackDown after their win over RK-Bro last week, where they defeated the Raw Tag Team Champions to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They kicked things off on tonight's SmackDown, and Jey wasn't too happy with some of the boos. Jey welcome everyone to SmackDown and then Jimmy said he needed everyone to throw their 1's in the sky and thank the Tribal Chief and Needle Mover himself Roman Reigns. Jey then thanked Roman for letting them defeat RK-Bro on their own with a smile. Then he said that two days ago was their 12th anniversary, and 12 years ago they walked down the ramp and never thought they would still be standing in the ring in front of the fans.
WWE
ComicBook

Big E Shares Great News Regarding His Neck Injury

Big E took to social media this weekend to reveal that he's no longer wearing a neck brace. The former WWE Champion took an overhead-belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the March 11 episode of SmackDown and fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae. He thankfully didn't suffer any damage to his spinal cord and wouldn't need surgery, though it remains unclear if and when he'll be able to wrestle again. He has remained consistently positive in his updates on social media, often thanking fans for their concern and well wishes.
WWE
ComicBook

Final Fantasy 14 Going Back on Controversial Change

Final Fantasy XIV's recent 6.11a patch made balance adjustments for several jobs in PvP, most notably for the Black Mage. The patch gave the class a significant buff, and many players felt that Black Mages became overpowered, as a result. Apparently Naoki Yoshida agrees, as the producer and director has announced that the class will see additional tweaks in patch 6.15, which is set to release on June 7th. The adjustment was decided by looking at win rates in Crystalline Conflict, but Yoshida decided to reverse course after an investigation in which he battled against several other players.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

How Long Will AEW's Double or Nothing 2022 Pay-Per-View Be?

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The company opted to add two more matches to the card during this week's live AEW Rampage — Kyle O'Reilly vs. Darby Allin and Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige Van Zant vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti — bringing the total number of planned matches to 13 with one on the free Buy-In Kickoff show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Pokemon Is Finally Ready to Bring Back Tracey

Pokemon has introduced a lot of characters in its time, but some of them have fallen to the wayside. That's what happens when a show churns out more than 1,200 episodes, after all. Still, some of those stragglers remain favorites with fans, and now it seems like one of Ash's most underrated pals is about to make their return to the anime.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Thunder Rosa on The Significance of Her Double or Nothing Ring Gear, Leading the Charge for AEW's Women's Division

Thunder Rosa will walk into Sunday night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view as the AEW Women's World Champion. But "La Mera Mera" will be representing so much more than just herself as she walks down to the ring. Rosa spoke with ComicBook earlier this week about how her special ring gear for the event will be dedicated to women who have disappeared near the United States/Mexico border as well as the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. She said, "I had a conversation with my media representative Tony, and my parents, actually, they were talking about it, about there's a lot of concern because in the last couple years there's been a lot of women that have disappeared in Mexico. And these women are young, between like 18 to 35. They went out to work, they went out to look for work, they went out to school, and they never came back. The only thing that everybody knows is that they're missing and they're probably dead. Right?
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ComicBook

Several Top WWE Stars no Longer Advertised for Money in the Bank

WWE's upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view has been relocated from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a smaller arena that can reach a capacity of around 17,000. Meanwhile, Allegiant Stadium can hold around 71,000, so it is a much smaller venue. No reason for the move was given by WWE in their official announcement, but it turns out the venue might not be the only thing changing in regards to the event. WWE released a new poster for Money in the Bank after the announcement of the move, and the new poster removes some of the stars that were featured in the original one, including Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch (via Cageside Seats).
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Charlotte Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo Get Married

It would seem some congratulations are in order for WWE and AEW stars Charlotte Flair (SmackDown) and Andrade El Idolo (Dynamite/Rampage), as a new photo reveals that Flair and El Idolo were married in a scenic ceremony. Attending the ceremony were family and friends, including fellow wrestling stars Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Lina Fanene. You can check out the photo of the ceremony in the post below (via WrestlingNews.co), and we'll keep you posted if Flair or El Idolo confirm the news. Congratulations to the happy couple and we wish them all the best!
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Announces Tag Team Titles Contender's Match for Monday Night Raw

It's shaping up to be an interesting episode of Monday Night Raw next week after the events of last night's WWE SmackDown, which have led to the announcement of a new Tag Team Championship Contender's match. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle, both of whom have issues with The Bloodline after attacks on their Tag Team partners in the past. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman will be making the trip to Raw next week, but the Tribal Chief will certainly be watching how things play out.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Can't Stop Laughing at Sami Zayn Calling Kevin Owens 'Uce' on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was full of surprises, including several Monday Night Raw superstars making appearances, and that included Kevin Owens. Owens showed up midway through the show to host a special edition of The KO Show, and after going off on Ezekiel for a bit, Owens introduced his special guest, and it turned out to be 'Bloodline member' Sami Zayn. Zayn has been going around wearing a Bloodline shirt and saying he's a member of the faction, and Owens was over the moon with his friend. After they hugged Owens payed him some compliments and then Zayn returned the favor, and Zayn said that Ezekiel and Elias were the same person.
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Last Match Event Has Already Sold Out

"Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" sold out in under 24 hours this weekend, according to the Starrcast Twitter account. The event will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31 (SummerSlam weekend) and will feature "The Nature Boy's" final match as he teams with FTR to take on The Rock N' Roll Express and a yet-to-be-named third opponent. That was originally going to be Ricky Steamboat, one of Flair's oldest rivals, but "The Dragon" opted out of taking part in the match. There were also rumors that Hulk Hogan might be involved, but Flair shot down that rumor.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

Major new Details on Stephanie McMahon's Leave of Absence from WWE Reportedly Revealed

The WWE Universe was rather shocked to learn that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was taking a leave of absence from the company, and her official statement said she looked forward to returning but also that she wanted to take this time to focus on her family. A new report indicates there might be more to the story though, as during the most recent episode of We're Live Pal, Andrew Zarian, Dave Meltzer, Bryan Alvarez, and Garrett Gonzalez discussed Stephanie stepping away and revealed a conversation with a source in the know in WWE that said there was more to the story.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Gable Steveson Reportedly Wants to Return to Amateur Wrestling

WWE is beyond excited about the potential held by Olympic gold medalist and NCAA Champion Gable Steveson, and looks for the Champion to be one of their next major stars. Steveson recently retired from the world of amateur wrestling, leaving his shoes on the mat after his defeating Cohlton Schultz for the NCAA Heavyweight National Championship. His time in amateur wrestling might not be at its end though, as Gophers wrestling coach Brandon Eggum recently hinted he wants to return in a recent interview with TwinCities.com, but it would be something he would have to work out with WWE.
WWE
ComicBook

The Young Bucks Impersonate The Hardy's and Bring WWE Legend to AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson and Matt Sydal kicked off tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, and then it was time for The Young Bucks, and they certainly made their entrance a memorable one. The Young Bucks came out to the ring for their match against Taylor Rust and John Crews, but they weren't clad in their usual gear. Instead, they were dressed as Matt and Jeff Hardy, and they went all-in with their get-ups and entrance, mimicking The Hardys brilliantly. They went above and beyond though by entering with The New Brood's Gangrel, and when they eventually got in the ring they kept the schtick going.
WWE
ComicBook

MJF No-Showed AEW Meet and Greet, Reportedly Booked Flight out of Vegas

AEW is currently getting ready for Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, but there might be a major wrench thrown into all those plans. According to Fightful Select MJF no-showed a planned meet and greet earlier today at Fan Fest, and while it seems he hasn't left, a flight for him has evidently been booked out of Vegas later tonight. This is not a great sign of the relationship between MJF and AEW, a relationship that has been strained according to recent rumors and reports, and as of now his status for Double or Nothing is unknown.
COMBAT SPORTS

