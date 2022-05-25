ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Gary Dale Stuck 8/16/1960 - 5/6/2022

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday May 6, 2022 Gary Dale Stuck passed away at Sutter Roseville Hospital of congestive heart failure. Gary was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on August 16, 1960 where his father was in the Air Force. He returned to Sacramento, California when he was 10-months-old....

Laura Lehman 9/18/1932 - 5/10/2022

Laura Lehman, 89, of Cool, California passed away on May 10, 2022. A private family grave site ceremony was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be on June 18, 2022 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Canyon View Community Center, Sierra Room, 471 Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603. Laura was born in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on September 18, 1932. She moved with her father, mother and two sisters to California. Laura graduated from Elk Grove High School. She worked at S H Kress Co. She then worked as a cashier at the County Hospital which then became the University of California, Davis hospital. When Laura retired she and her husband built a home in Cool, California, where she resided until her death. Laura also enjoyed her years volunteering with the Lions Club’s in both Placer and El Dorado Counties. She also belonged to the Elk’s Club. Laura enjoyed having animals on the ranch, which ranged from Barney, her donkey, her chickens and various dogs and cats throughout the years. Laura is survived by daughters Eleanor Averitt; Elaine Stall and her husband Jim Stall, grandchildren, Daniel Averitt, Dillion Stall and Lilly Stall, niece Carolyn Lucich, nephew Leonard Simmons and their respective families. Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Lehman, parents Francisco and Maria Azinheira and sisters Faustina Lawrence and Linda Surryhne. The family of Laura Lehman wishes to thank The Lions Club for their assistance with the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to SPCA.
COOL, CA
In pictures: Folsom High School commences over 600 graduates

More than 600 graduates walked across the stage at Prairie City Stadium Thursday evening as Folsom High School and Folsom Lake High School commenced the class of 2022. A total of 589 students received diplomas from Folsom High School, while 21 seniors received theirs from Folsom Lake High School. Thursday's...
FOLSOM, CA
Foresthill's Caleb Byers signs with Simpson University

It's been a big week for Caleb Byers. The Foresthill senior had his last day of high school Thursday and will walk across the stage to receive his diploma Saturday morning. He also was named Foresthill's Athlete of the Year, which wasn’t even his biggest athletic accomplishment of the week.
FORESTHILL, CA
Roseville Cemetery hosts Memorial Day celebration

Know and Go: What: Roseville Memorial Day celebration When: 11 a.m. Memorial Day, Monday Where: Roseville Cemetery, 421 Berry St., Roseville Know and Go: What: American Legion Post 620 Memorial Day pancake breakfast, followed by Rocklin Memorial Day celebration When: Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday followed by Memorial Day service at 11:30 a.m.. — Area residents are invited to come together to honor fallen veteran heroes this Memorial Day Monday at the Roseville Cemetery, 421 Berry Street in Roseville.
Memorial Day weekend ceremonies starts with placing of flags

Memorial Day schedule Program of events for Monday, May 30 9 a.m.: Ceremony at New Auburn Cemetery (1040 Collins Dr.) at War Memorial 10 a.m.: Ceremony at Old Auburn Cemetery (170 Fulweiler Dr.) at War Memorial 11 a.m.: Ceremony at Newcastle Cemetery (850 Taylor Road) at War Memorial Noon: Ceremony at the Maidu Indian Burial Ground (corner of Maidu Road and Wildwood Dr. in Auburn) Note: Flags will be placed on Friday, May 27, at 9 a.m. at Old Auburn Cemetery by American Legion volunteers, at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at New Auburn Cemetery and at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Newcastle Cemetery by Scouts/American Heritage Girls.
AUBURN, CA
Lincoln Sober Grad Night volunteers needed

Zebra Sober Grad is a coveted tradition for Lincoln High School graduating seniors. In fact, this year’s Sober Grad on June 10 will be the 30th annual post- graduation event. The Zebra Sober Grad Board of Directors are still in need of nearly 80 volunteers for the Zebra Sober...
LINCOLN, CA
Sacramento mass shooting fugitive apprehended in Las Vegas

Authorities have apprehended the third suspect in the deadly Sacramento shooting that killed six and injured 12 people on April 3 in downtown Sacramento. Mtula Payton, 27, who has been on the run since the incident, the third named suspect was arrested in Las Vegas late Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Payton was apprehended by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Rocklin experiences power outages as a result of fire in Roseville

Rocklin residents were impacted by a city-wide power outage about 2 a.m. Thursday. According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company reports, more than 5,000 homes in Rocklin and Lincoln experienced power outages. The power outage was a result of a fire that broke out from an electrical substation in Roseville.
Fast Fridays honors speedway mentor Schroeder; Team Challenge kicks off

Fast Fridays opened the second week of racing at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn with two touching remembrances. Remembering one of their own who gave back to many of the youth riders with guidance and the sharing of a wonderful practice track at his North Auburn home, John Schroeder passed away recently.
AUBURN, CA
Auburn Police Department to obtain armored rescue vehicle

A specialized military-grade vehicle will soon join the Auburn Police Department’s fleet after approval from the city council Monday night. Council unanimously approved the Auburn Police Department’s request to add an armored rescue vehicle, which Chief Ryan Kinnan said would “better equip and prepare the department to rapidly respond to an active shooter or other similar events.”
AUBURN, CA
Auburn police nab DUI driver after he abandons vehicle

The Auburn Police Department added to its lengthy list of DUI arrests in 2022 early Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of an overturned vehicle on the 400 block of Nevada Street at 2:13 a.m. Friday morning, Lt. Tucker Huey said. After making sure there was no medical emergency, such as an ejection, officers took to Facebook to post about the incident.
AUBURN, CA
Mason Holt returns to the Potters after finishing his college career at ULM

Mason Holt played for the Lincoln Potters as an outfielder in 2021 and had a decent season batting .298 with a home run and eight runs batted in along with four stolen bases. He will now return back to Lincoln upon finishing his college career at the University of Louisiana Monroe where he has the highest batting average on the team, along with 12 home runs.
LINCOLN, CA
Falcons fall in opener, but still alive and need to win out

It’s good for Folsom Lake that the CCCAA state baseball tournament is double elimination, because in the Falcons’ opening game Saturday night, they lost a game they should have won. The Falcons lost to Riverside 11-9, a game they were leading 9-5 with two innings to play. The...
FOLSOM, CA
PCWA, NID spell out water conservation efforts

Thanks to orders and regulations from the state, local water agencies are gearing up to encourage customers to increase water conservation efforts starting June 10. The State Water Board adopted a regulation this week requiring all urban water suppliers to activate Level 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plans – essentially cutting water usage by 20 percent in comparison with 2021 usage.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

