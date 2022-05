A 37-year-old Port Arthur man who allegedly set fire to a woman’s home was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week. A video of the May 9 incident reportedly shows Josue Israel Gutierrez walked up the stairs to a garage apartment on Dixie Drive and tried to kick the door in. He was unable to do so, an investigator with the Port Arthur Fire Department said in a court document.

