PPVM Application Workshop

Huskers on a study abroad experience in Namibia gather round to study a shade-seeking, web-footed palmetto gecko. The trip, which is led by Larkin Powell, professor of natural resources and interim associate director of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, and his wife, Kelly Powell, focuses on wildlife conservation in the southern Africa nation. University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been learning about conservation in Namibia since the trip was launched in 2005 by Mark Pegg. The 2022 trip marks the sixth time Larkin Powell has led or co-led the study abroad experience.
