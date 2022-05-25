PPVM Application Workshop

Robert Mathiasen, distance education program specialist for the Office of Graduate Studies, will retire June 3. Formerly a student affairs specialist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a psychiatry research assistant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Mathiasen began his career at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 1987 as an academic adviser in the former Division of Continuing Studies. Later, he was the assistant director of undergraduate programs and academic adviser for Extended Education and Outreach (serving as interim director on three occasions), recruitment specialist for online and distance Education, and program coordinator of Advanced Scholars (Nebraska Now). Mathiasen began working in Graduate Studies in his current position in July 2015.

