ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

PPVM Application Workshop

unl.edu
 4 days ago

Any student planning to apply for Fall 2023 admission to the UNL Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine (PPVM) is invited to attend this FREE workshop that will help prepare them for the application process. Participants...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
unl.edu

Garden tours of Maxwell Arboretum start June 7

Monthly walking tours of green spaces on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s East Campus are being held the first Tuesday of each month starting June 7 and ending on Nov. 1. The tours, which explore Earl G. Maxwell Arboretum, are noon to 1 p.m. and led by Emily Levine,...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Around Town Storytime with Sheldon Outdoor Sculpture

Directions: Look for the library feather flag near the sculpture “Balanced/Unbalanced #2” by Fletcher Benton, located in the green space between Woods, Brace, Richards, and Manter Halls. Contact: Saraphina Masters, (402) 472-2092, smasters2@unl.edu. Additional Public Info:. Admission is free. https://sheldonartmuseum.org/
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Focal point | Photo of the Week

Huskers on a study abroad experience in Namibia gather round to study a shade-seeking, web-footed palmetto gecko. The trip, which is led by Larkin Powell, professor of natural resources and interim associate director of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, and his wife, Kelly Powell, focuses on wildlife conservation in the southern Africa nation. University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been learning about conservation in Namibia since the trip was launched in 2005 by Mark Pegg. The 2022 trip marks the sixth time Larkin Powell has led or co-led the study abroad experience.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Student Affairs staff honored at Inspiring Excellence Awards

During an afternoon reception, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Laurie Bellows recognized more than 20 staff members for their outstanding contributions over the past year. Hosted at Willa Cather Dining Center on May 20, the annual Inspiring Excellence Awards celebrated individuals and teams for their efforts to cultivate student success through engagement, well-being and a commitment to diversity.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
unl.edu

Mathiasen to retire after 40 years of service

Robert Mathiasen, distance education program specialist for the Office of Graduate Studies, will retire June 3. Formerly a student affairs specialist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a psychiatry research assistant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Mathiasen began his career at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 1987 as an academic adviser in the former Division of Continuing Studies. Later, he was the assistant director of undergraduate programs and academic adviser for Extended Education and Outreach (serving as interim director on three occasions), recruitment specialist for online and distance Education, and program coordinator of Advanced Scholars (Nebraska Now). Mathiasen began working in Graduate Studies in his current position in July 2015.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Lincoln wins big at National Bass Championship

While some people who fish love to swap exaggerated stories of the ones that got away, AJ Lincoln will always be able to boast about the weekend when he and a partner were the best bass fishers in the country. Lincoln, a construction management major, teamed with fellow Omaha native...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy