Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley Breakfast Fundraiser.

A city naturalist leads a walk through Scarlett Mitchell Nature Area, 88 acres of mixed habitat (oak forest, wet meadow, shrubland), and a great place to see birds, rare plants, and interesting mushrooms. Dress for the weather and bring water. 1–2 p.m., meet in the Scarlett Middle School parking lot off Lorraine. Free. Preregistration required at bit.ly/scarlettwalk052022. 794–6627.
Outdoor performance by this Detroit horn-powered Memphis-style rock ’n’ roll band . Part of a series of concerts with limited attendance in public parks and spaces throughout town. 7 p.m., Ford Heritage Park, 8399 Textile, Ypsilanti. Preregistration recommended at a2sf.org/live-here-now. Free. 994–5999.
Sales of flowers and plants. Also, food trucks, live music, kids activities, gardening advice from Master Gardeners, beekeeping tips, and more. The Artisan Market begins at 11 a.m. 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Farmers Market, Kerrytown. Free admission. 794-6255.
Show of more than 80 classic, sporty, unusual, and rare cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Music. Food tent. Rain or shine. Noon-3 p.m., Ann Arbor City Club, 1830 Washtenaw. Free; small fee to show a car (reserve a spot at annarborcityclub.org/classics-at-the-city-club). greg@annarborcityclub.org, 662-3279, ext. 1.
Every Sun. & Sat. Conservancy staffers show off some animals native to Eurasia (2 & 4 p.m.), including a reindeer, a Burmese python, and a legless lizard, which is not a snake. Also, a zookeeper talk with a surprise animal (3 p.m.) and a chance to see the conservancy’s other animals. 1–5 p.m., Creature Conservancy, 4950 Ann Arbor–Saline Rd. Mask encouraged. $11 (kids ages 2–12, $9; under age 2, free) at the door; $1 discount in advance. 929–9324.
In a concert rescheduled from January, former Virginia Symphony concertmaster John McLaughlin Williams, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program featuring works by 20th-century American composers: George Frederick McKay’s Wake Me Up for the Great Jubilee (subtitled “variations on an old American song”) and Walter Piston’s Tunbridge Fair, a 1950 commission by the American Bandmaster’s Association. Also, early 20th-century Russian composer Alexander Glazunov’s smooth & melodic Scènes de Ballet, Civil War-era American composer Henry Clay Work’s soulful “Wake Nicodemus,” and contemporary American composer Ron Nelson’s Passacaglia (Homage on B-A-C-H), a wind band staple since it premiered in 1992. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) at the door. Masks & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478-7515.
May 1, 15, & 29. All invited to try out new games from local board and card game designers and provide feedback. 2–6 p.m. Bløm Meadworks, 100 S. Fourth Ave. Proof of vaccination required to sit indoors; outdoor seating available. Free, but purchase of food and drink encouraged. 548–9729.
May 27 & 28. A Michigan native who now lives in New York City, Sokol has an eccentric and mild-mannered stage presence, but pulls no punches. His smart and funny stories cover such topics as working undercover at a right-wing news blog, idiosyncratic units of measurement, and his mother’s passive-aggressive job-hunt help. Preceded by 2 opening acts TBA. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (Fri. & Sat.) & 10 p.m. (Sat.), 212 S. Fourth Ave. $15 reserved seating in advance at etix.com before 6 p.m. the night of the show; $17 general admission at the door. 996–9080.
Comments / 0