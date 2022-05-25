Warren Co. city proclaims May 25 ‘Pro-Life Day’ ; Anniversary of city’s abortion ban

LEBANON — Abortion rights have people talking in Lebanon.

Last May, the city became one of the first to pass a local abortion ban.

Lebanon’s ordinance prevents abortion clinics from coming to the city and makes it illegal to have or provide an abortion.

Tuesday, those who supported abortion rights held a rally in Downtown Lebanon.

“The piece of legislation leads to confusion. When folks don’t know what their options are, they may choose things that aren’t safe, or they may proceed with a pregnancy that they’re not prepared for,” Leslie Nahigyan, a nurse involved in the planning of the rally, said.

City leaders are declaring Wednesday “Pro-Life Day.”

“If you believe that life is important, you have to take steps to protect it,” Lebanon Mayor Mark Messer told our news partners at WCPO. “This is just a way that we can come back to this every year.”

The ACLU of Ohio filed a lawsuit challenging Lebanon’s ban.

It believes the ban violates the constitution regardless of what happens to Roe vs. Wade.

