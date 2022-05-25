ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Dems seceded, started KKK, lynched, fought civil rights

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Weeks ago a local columnist wrote a column in The Daily Advance titled, “Warp Speed’s failures, and other things we know.” After reading it, I was reminded of MSNBC liberal conspiracy theorist Joy Reid.

There was a lot to dissect in the column but let’s look at author Rick Perlstein, who the columnist used as a source. According to Lee Edwards of The Heritage Foundation” Perlstein “... is a journalist of the alt-left turned historian of the right.” So there’s political bias right from the start.

Dr. Edwards says Perlstein implies that “the modern American conservative movement is a creature of the KKK.”

However Black columnist Carol Swain, a retired professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University, in a short essay entitled, “The Inconvenient Truth About The Democratic Party,” wrote, “Since its founding in 1829, the Democratic Party has fought against every major civil rights initiative, and has a long history of discrimination.”

According to Swain, “The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynchings, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s.

“In contrast, the Republican Party was founded in 1854 as an anti-slavery party. Its mission was to stop the spread of slavery into the new western territories with the aim of abolishing it entirely. ... In the 1857 case Dred Scott v. Sanford, the court ruled that slaves aren’t citizens; they’re property. The seven justices who voted in favor of slavery? All Democrats. The two justices who dissented? Both Republicans.”

It’s obvious to me that alt-left, far-left progressives are on a mission to tear down conservatism and affect the rise of liberalism, moving eventually to socialism.

PAUL MILLER

Elizabeth City

Comments

I said wtf I said
3d ago

The truth is welcomed anywhere. As long as they don't have to pick up a book and read it for themselves. Everytime I try to tell my people this, they swear I'm wrong.

Reply
7
woke us me
4d ago

dems are economically enslaving with welfare since they can't physically enslave anymore.

woke us me
16
Reginald Valentine
4d ago

Now the political party labels have flipped and the band played on. Vote for me and I'll set you free!!! And the Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina is a three hundred pound lawn jockey.

Reply(5)
7
