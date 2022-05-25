ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Renames Intersection to Honor George Floyd

By Mohamed Ibrahim
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intersection where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor Wednesday, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice. Floyd's brother Terrence was among family members to attend as a commemorative street...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man Sustains Life-Threatening Wounds In Northeast Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been taken to the hospital with what police are calling life-threatening wounds after being stabbed in Northeast Minneapolis overnight. Police say the stabbing happened at about 2:15 a.m. on the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue. Officers performed medical aid, sealing the man’s chest and applying pressure to the wound. He was not identified by name, but police say he is 20 years old. Police say that the stabbing happened amid a physical fight. No one has yet been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Suspicious death ruled a homicide in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The death of a man whose body was found inside a Minneapolis apartment over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. The report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found that the victim, identified as 52-year-old Eric David, died from "multiple sharp force injuries" at an apartment on Ridgewood Avenue, not far from Lyndale Avenue South and West Franklin Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022. Updated with the victim’s cause of death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare from “complications of blunt force head injuries.” According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.1. Nolo's Kitchen & BarOn weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice. Address: 515 N. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis. Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar2. Punch Bowl SocialHappy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials. Address: 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., Minneapolis. Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social3. PajaritoGet $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.Address: 605 7th St. West, St. Paul and 3910 W. 50th St., Edina. Photo courtesy of Pajarito
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jacob Frey
Minnesota Daily

UPDATE: Missing UMN student found dead

Authorities have canceled the search for missing University of Minnesota student Austin Ray Retterath after finding a deceased man in the Mississippi River on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Retterath. Authorities said...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eli Hart Killing: Mother Accused Of Murdering 6-Year-Old Son Makes Court Appearance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the investigation widens, a Minnesota mother made a court appearance Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly murdered her 6-year-old son, Eli Hart. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County. Her virtual appearance in court began at 1:30 p.m., four days after the body of her son was found in the trunk of a car in Orono. Julissa Thaler (credit: Hennepin County) Thaler appeared in court via Zoom wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical mask. Her public defender Shauna Kieffer asked for a delay to access “mental health records before we argue bail.” Thaler then asked...
ORONO, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in north Minneapolis left one man with life-threatening injuries Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m. Callers stated that a man was in the front yard of a house yelling that he had been shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Mixed Race#Murder
KROC News

Minnesota Man Wins Big Money At Diamond Jo Casino

Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
OSAGE, IA
fox9.com

Early morning robbery attempt leaves woman hospitalized, two arrested

(FOX 9) - Two men have been arrested after a robbery attempt in the city of Newport that left a woman hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7 a.m. on May 14 police received a call to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue for an adult woman who had been shot and was bleeding from the abdomen.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy